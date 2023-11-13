New Article: Hamas Accused of Committing Atrocities, Prompting Call for Accountability

Recent actions by the Hamas terror group have drawn international condemnation and sparked calls for accountability. Over 100 international law experts have issued a statement assessing that Hamas has committed multiple war crimes in its massive assault on Israel. The experts argue that these actions, including the slaughter of 1,300 people, may amount to genocide. The document, signed by legal authorities and academic figures, highlights the gross violation of international law and international criminal law represented by these acts.

The statement points out that videos, primarily released by Hamas on social media, have documented horrifying acts of torture, sexual violence, violence towards children, and molestation of bodies. It argues that these widespread and horrendous acts, carried out with the intent to destroy the Israeli national group, likely constitute a crime of genocide. The experts base their assessment on the Genocide Convention and the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

One of the signatories, Prof. Irwin Cotler, former justice minister and attorney general of Canada, believes that this legal opinion could have diplomatic value for Israel in persuading countries and international organizations to support its position. The document provides evidence that can be used to assert that the attacks were acts of genocide.

The assault by Hamas began on October 7, when over 1,500 terrorists stormed Israel’s border around the Gaza Strip. They rampaged through southern areas, killing men, women, and children, and took over communities. Alongside this violence, Hamas launched a widespread barrage of 5,000 rockets towards Israeli towns and cities. The toll from this bloody assault has surpassed 1,300, with the vast majority of the victims being civilians. Hundreds more were seriously injured in the attacks.

Among the victims were dozens of babies, and some of the victims, including entire families, were reportedly beheaded. The terrorists also abducted around 150 people, including children and elderly women, dragging them to Gaza as captives. Hamas continues to rain rockets on civilian areas of Israel even after the initial assault.

The legal opinion released by the experts was organized by the Hostage and Missing Families Forum, a volunteer-based organization that aims to secure the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip. The statement clarifies that the taking of hostages is defined as a war crime, and the laws regarding the right to hold prisoners of war do not apply to terrorist organizations. Therefore, holding civilian and soldier hostages constitutes a war crime.

The document calls on Hamas to release all hostages immediately. It also points out that the abduction of people without providing information about their whereabouts constitutes a crime of enforced disappearances. The available information indicates that many abductees were tortured, which, in addition to the attacks on civilians, constitutes crimes against humanity.

Under international law, Hamas is obligated to provide information about the captives, including their medical condition, as well as medical care. The International Committee of the Red Cross and relevant UN agencies are urged to demand access to the abductees and ensure the provision of essential food and appropriate medical treatment.

The international community and organizations have a duty to exert pressure on Hamas to prioritize the immediate release of protected groups, such as children, women, older persons, people with disabilities, and those in need of medical treatment.

As Israel retaliates to the attacks with artillery and airstrikes, the situation remains tense. Recent reports have revealed documents recovered from Hamas terrorists that indicate plans to target schools and youth centers, with a focus on killing as many people as possible and taking hostages. The severity of these plans underscores the urgency in holding those responsible accountable for their actions.

