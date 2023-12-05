Exclusive: Alarming Reports of Sexual Violence Emerge from Israel-Hamas Conflict

The Israel-Hamas conflict that erupted in October has brought to light disturbing allegations of sexual violence. According to recent reports, Hamas militants have been accused of using rape as a weapon of war, causing outrage among advocates for survivors of sexual assault.

Before their homes were destroyed by Hamas on October 7, hundreds of Israeli women fell victim to horrifying acts of sexual violence, as revealed in a United Nations presentation. These women were not only raped but also left for dead, with Hamas militants then shooting them with rounds of gunfire, resulting in their ultimate demise.

The sheer brutality of this violence is unimaginable. Israeli journalist Tal Heinrich, who hosted the United Nations presentation, stated, “Some of these women were murdered twice: The first time when blood-thirsty Hamas terrorists committed shocking acts of sexual violence against them. The second time these women were murdered was when terrorists put a bullet in them. In at least one case, this happened simultaneously. Let that sink in.”

Out of the 1,200 people killed during the Hamas attack, more than 300 Israeli women lost their lives, with many of them subjected to sexual torture, according to Israeli forces. However, women’s rights groups, both in the United States and around the world, have been criticized for their relative silence on the issue, failing to bring attention to the magnitude of sexual assaults that occurred on October 7.

Julie Smolyansky, a prominent advocate for survivors of sexual assault in Chicago, expressed her shock and disappointment: “I never in a million years would have dreamed that the world would turn their back on survivors when the perpetrators so gleefully recorded their violence and shared it with the world.” Smolyansky is now directing her efforts towards providing support for Israeli women who survived the Israel-Hamas War, seeking justice and healing for these victims.

The silence surrounding this issue is disheartening, leading to questions about the selectiveness of support for survivors. Smolyansky added, “We’ve marched and supported every organization, every group. We report and support Indigenous women and Black women and Asian women and, you know, every group we have been supportive of gay women. But suddenly, when it comes to Jewish women, the world is silent.”

Despite these accusations, Hamas officials have vehemently denied any involvement or responsibility for sexual violence during the attacks on October 7. However, the UN commission of inquiry, currently investigating war crimes on both sides of the Israel-Hamas conflict, announced its intention to prioritize the investigation into sexual violence committed by Hamas. The commission will launch a public appeal for evidence, which may be passed on to the International Criminal Court for potential prosecutions.

These alarming reports serve as a reminder of the ongoing horrors experienced by women amidst conflicts around the world. It is crucial that survivors of sexual violence receive the support and justice they deserve, regardless of their ethnic or religious backgrounds. By shedding light on these atrocities, we can hope to prevent further acts of sexual violence and create a world where all individuals can live free from fear and abuse.

