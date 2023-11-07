US Oil and Gas Companies Face Scrutiny Over Trade with Russia

US oil and gas multinationals are under scrutiny once again for their trade with Russia, raising concerns about the effectiveness of international sanctions. Customs records have revealed that around $7.1 million worth of equipment manufactured by Halliburton, one of the world’s largest providers for oil and gas exploration, has been imported into Russia after the company announced the end of its Russian operations.

Although Halliburton sold its Russian office in September 2022, the company’s subsidiaries continued to export equipment to its former operation in Russia for six weeks following the sale. The majority of these exports originated from the US and Singapore, while some came from the UK, Belgium, and France. Despite the sale of its Russian office, Halliburton’s equipment continued to be imported into Russia until at least the end of June this year, with 98% of exports going to its former operation known as BurService.

This revelation highlights the challenges faced by multinational companies in disentangling their trading relationships and controlling the distribution of their products through third parties. The findings also underscore the reluctance of many Western industrial players to extract themselves from the Russian economy, leading to frustration in Ukraine.

US oil and gas field service companies have already faced questions regarding their conduct in relation to trade with Russia. The Kremlin heavily depends on its oil and gas sector for revenue, which supports its military operations. Earlier this month, the head of the US Senate foreign relations committee, Bob Menendez, expressed his concern over reports that companies like Halliburton, SLB, and Baker Hughes continued to trade with Russia after the invasion of Ukraine in February 2021.

While there is no suggestion that these companies breached any sanctions regime, it raises questions about their priorities and solidarity with Ukraine. Multinational companies, including Halliburton, need to improve their control over the distribution of their products to ensure they are not inadvertently supporting the Russian economy.

Efforts must be made by Western governments to engage with large companies and encourage them to be transparent about their trade practices with Russia. Collaborating with businesses can help ensure better compliance with international sanctions. In the case of Halliburton, it is essential for the US government to have ongoing dialogues with the company and explore ways to enhance control over its distribution process.

By holding companies accountable and fostering transparency, Western governments can contribute to a more effective implementation of sanctions and reinforce their commitment to supporting Ukraine.