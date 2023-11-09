Gigi Hadid Urges for Peace Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

In the midst of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, supermodel Gigi Hadid has taken to social media to share her thoughts and call for peace. As someone with Palestinian heritage, Hadid expressed empathy for the Palestinian struggle and the impact of living under occupation. However, she also emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of innocent lives, regardless of their nationality or religion.

Hadid’s heartfelt message on Instagram conveyed her deep concern for the innocent people affected by the conflict, particularly children. She made it clear that her hopes and dreams for Palestinians did not include causing harm to Jewish individuals. According to Hadid, terrorizing innocent people does not align with the goal of the “Free Palestine” movement.

The model acknowledged that the situation is complex and that there are valid feelings on all sides. Nevertheless, she stressed the fundamental rights of all human beings, emphasizing that everyone deserves basic rights, treatment, and security, regardless of their background. “My words will never be enough or heal the deep wounds of so many,” Hadid lamented, but she expressed her constant prayers for the safety of innocent lives.

Gigi Hadid’s younger sister, Bella Hadid, also known for her advocacy for the Palestinian cause, has yet to comment on the current conflict. However, their support for the Palestinian struggle has been evident in the past.

The Israel-Hamas conflict has garnered attention from various celebrities and politicians. Former President Barack Obama has openly condemned Hamas’ terrorist attacks on Israel, stating that all Americans should be horrified and outraged by such brutal acts. Similarly, President Joe Biden recently declared his clear support for Israel, emphasizing that the United States stands firmly alongside its ally in this difficult time.

As the conflict continues to escalate, Gigi Hadid’s plea for peace serves as a reminder of the importance of empathy, understanding, and ultimately, finding a peaceful resolution to the ongoing tensions in the region.