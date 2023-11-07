Nikki Haley Stands Out at Republican Summit With Bold Foreign Policy Approach

LAS VEGAS — The recent Republican presidential candidates’ summit provided an opportunity for them to differentiate their foreign policy approach from former President Donald Trump’s. While appearing alongside Trump, Nikki Haley stood out by firmly asserting that America needs a leader who can navigate the challenges of a complex world.

In her speech, Haley emphasized that America cannot rely on a leader preoccupied with personal grievances while “the darkest forces” threaten freedom. She emphasized the importance of putting things back together and steadying the ship, rather than causing chaos and drama. Haley also recognized Trump’s achievements as a pro-Israel president but criticized his controversial comments and confusion regarding foreign allies and adversaries.

The event, organized by the Republican Jewish Coalition, included nine GOP presidential candidates, including Mike Pence, who suspended his campaign. The summit took place weeks after the Hamas attacks on Israel, which claimed the lives of many and left more than 200 people hostage. Numerous speakers highlighted the gravity of the situation, with signs reminding attendees that “We are not alright.”

While Haley’s critique of Trump drew attention, the former president received a glowing reception from the audience. Trump’s influence and claim of being the most pro-Israel president in history pose a challenge for his rivals to surpass.

In his own speech, Trump vowed to ensure the destruction of Hamas and avenge the atrocities committed against Israel. He blamed President Biden’s weakness and incompetence for the attack and warned of severe consequences for any harm caused to Americans.

The summit highlighted the Republican candidates’ intensified efforts to court the influential Republican Jewish constituency since the Hamas attacks. The Republican National Committee further solidified the coalition’s significance by co-sponsoring the third GOP presidential debate.

Although Trump’s rivals proposed varied policies, such as cracking down on pro-Palestinian rallies and deporting foreign students supportive of Hamas, they struggled to surpass the impact of Trump’s Middle East policies. Trump reminded the audience of his authorization of the killing of Major General Qasem Soleimani and his recognition of Israeli control over the Golan Heights and Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

As the primary field narrows, Haley’s bold approach to foreign policy positions her as a tough adversary for Trump. While standing alongside the former president, she made it clear that America needs a leader capable of navigating the complexities of international relations and ensuring stability in tumultuous times.