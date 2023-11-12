During the first primary debate of the 2024 US election cycle, Republican presidential candidates Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy engaged in a heated exchange over their positions on Israel. Ramaswamy, a technology entrepreneur and relative outsider among the candidates, had recently suggested that the US should reduce its aid to Israel, setting him apart from his fellow Republicans.

Haley, a long-time supporter of Israel who served as the US ambassador to the UN under former president Donald Trump, wasted no time in lashing out at Ramaswamy during the debate. Instead of quoting her exact words, it can be said that she criticized Ramaswamy for his stance on Israel, asserting that a true friend stands with and supports their allies. She also questioned his foreign policy experience and expressed opposition to the idea of defunding Israel.

Ramaswamy responded by emphasizing the importance of a strong friendship with Israel, stating that it is not merely a transactional relationship, but rather a partnership built on support and mutual benefits. He highlighted his personal visits to Israel and expressed admiration for their border policies, tough stance on crime, and national identity. However, instead of directly quoting him, it can be said that Ramaswamy defended his position by emphasizing the potential for a stronger relationship with Israel under his leadership and his commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

The debate was marked by the absence of former president Donald Trump, who chose not to participate and instead conducted an interview with former Fox News star Tucker Carlson. As a result, the remaining candidates were robbed of the opportunity to directly confront Trump on stage.

It is worth noting that throughout the debate, the candidates addressed a range of domestic issues, including Trump, abortion, education, border security, and crime. However, the discussion on foreign policy was largely centered on Ukraine, with most candidates expressing their support for the country in its conflict with Russia. While Ramaswamy deviated from this stance, his position was not explicitly quoted in the original article.

Overall, this debate showcased the diversity of opinions within the Republican party regarding foreign policy, particularly when it comes to Israel. As the race for the Republican nomination continues, it remains to be seen how these differing perspectives will influence the party’s platform and appeal to voters.