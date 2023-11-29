Haiti’s Gang Violence Leads to Acute Food Shortages and Humanitarian Crisis

The situation in Haiti has reached a critical point as the devastating impact of gang violence extends beyond the capital, affecting key farming heartlands and exacerbating food shortages. According to a recent report, the Bas-Artibonite region, which is a vital source of food staples such as rice, has witnessed escalating violence, resulting in the displacement of approximately 22,000 individuals. The area has experienced murders, looting, kidnappings, and alarming levels of sexual violence.

The report reveals that the most powerful gangs in the region are connected to the influential G-Pep alliance based in the capital. This suggests a deliberate strategy by G-Pep to expand its control and influence. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the UN high commissioner for human rights Volker Turk emphasized the immediate deployment of international security assistance, which was requested by Haiti’s unelected government a year ago and authorized by the UN.

Equipped with semi-automatic rifles and pistols, the gangs have not only destroyed homes but also targeted irrigation systems, stolen crops and livestock, and imposed “taxes” on farmers for accessing their own fields. Kidnappings and torture for ransom are frequent occurrences. Initially concentrated on transport routes, the gangs have now intensified their attacks on residential neighborhoods, mass abductions of people, and horrifying gang rapes, even involving young children.

The violence has severely hampered humanitarian access to the region, leaving rural associations with limited resources to support victims of sexual violence. Victims are reluctant to come forward due to fear of reprisals and a lack of trust in the police. Consequently, aid groups have been forced to suspend operations and make substantial budget cuts. The UN’s food agency warns that nearly half of the country, including over 45% of people in Bas-Artibonite, is facing severe hunger.

The UN commissioner describes the situation as “cataclysmic” and emphasizes the need for international intervention, increased government action, broader sanctions, and stricter controls on the trafficking of arms, which are primarily originating from the United States. The crisis shows no signs of abating, with reports of killings, sexual violence, and displacement continuing to emerge, even within hospitals.

To address this humanitarian catastrophe, the urgent deployment of a multinational security support mission is crucial. The international community must rally to provide the necessary assistance and support required to alleviate the suffering of the Haitian people and restore stability to the region.