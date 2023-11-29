Haiti’s Gang Wars: A Dire Consequence for Food Access

Violence wrought by Haiti’s relentless gang wars has extended beyond the capital, infiltrating and destabilizing vital farming regions. The resulting mass displacement of tens of thousands of people paired with the rampant devastation triggered by the conflict has had a cataclysmic impact on the availability and accessibility of essential food staples. The United Nations has recently issued a grave warning regarding this escalating crisis.

A newly released report unveiled the gradual escalation of violence in the Bas-Artibonite region, an area north of the capital responsible for supplying staples such as rice. It reveals that approximately 22,000 individuals have been forcefully uprooted from their homes amid the backdrop of grisly murders, looting, kidnappings, and rampant sexual violence. Notably, the report points out that the capital’s reigning G-Pep alliance has formed alliances with the most powerful gangs in this agricultural stronghold, possibly indicating a strategic ploy to extend their influence further.

Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, echoes the urgent need for long-awaited international security assistance—a request made by Haiti’s unelected government a year ago and authorized by the UN just last month. Turk emphasizes that the deployment of this support is critical and must transpire without delay.

The gangs, armed with semi-automatic rifles and pistols, have not hesitated to burn houses, sabotage essential irrigation systems, plunder crops and livestock, and impose exorbitant “taxes” on farmers in exchange for access to their own fields. Kidnappings and torture for ransom have become alarmingly common as well. What initially began as focused attacks on transportation routes has now expanded to include residential neighborhoods, with mass abductions becoming the norm. Distressingly, gang rapes have victimized women and even young children.

The escalating violence and rampant insecurity have effectively curtailed humanitarian access to the region. Consequently, support for victims of sexual violence has been significantly hampered, leaving cash-strapped rural associations to shoulder this responsibilities. The report reveals that victims seldom come forward due to the fear of retaliation and the lack of trust in law enforcement.

The precarious security situation and limited financial resources have compelled aid groups to suspend operations and drastically reduce their budgets. Meanwhile, the United Nations’ food agency estimates that nearly half the population suffers from hunger, with over 45% of individuals in the Bas-Artibonite region being affected.

Characterizing the situation as cataclysmic, Volker Turk reiterates the desperate need for an international force, stronger state intervention, broader sanctions, and enhanced control over the trafficking of arms, which are predominantly believed to originate from the United States. Turk emphasizes the urgency of deploying the much-needed multinational security support mission to Haiti as soon as possible.

