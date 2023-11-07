Escalating Violence in Haiti’s Capital Creates Humanitarian Crisis

Hundreds of people are enduring harsh conditions in makeshift tents in Port-au-Prince, Haiti’s capital, as they escape the violence that has engulfed their neighborhoods. The recent outbreak of violence has displaced over 8,730 individuals in the densely populated Carrefour-Feuilles area alone. With armed gangs taking control of large parts of the capital, the situation has led to a devastating humanitarian crisis, leaving around 200,000 people displaced across the country.

The local police, who lack sufficient resources, have been struggling to combat the armed groups. The crisis has prompted Haiti’s unelected prime minister, Ariel Henry, to call for urgent international security assistance. Despite the reluctance of countries to intervene due to past abuses, Kenyan delegates met with Henry and top police chiefs to discuss the possibility of leading a multinational force. The proposition is expected to be presented for a vote at the U.N. Security Council.

The displaced individuals, sheltering in places like the Gymnasium Vincent sports center, are traumatized and exhausted from being perpetual victims. Although they long for order to be restored, they express doubts about returning to their previous neighborhoods even if the violence is quelled. The cycle of temporary relief followed by a resurgence of violence has left them disillusioned.

The situation outside the French Embassy reflects the grim reality on the streets. Protests have intensified, with tire fires and armed individuals patrolling the area. Some Haitians have formed civilian self-defense groups known as “Bwa Kale” to protect themselves, but this has also led to retaliation against civilians and further escalation of violence.

Displaced families, including the elderly, disabled, and those with young children, are in dire need of assistance and have been going without aid for over a week. The overcrowded temporary shelters, such as schools and public squares, are ill-equipped to handle the growing number of displaced people. In addition, the recent tropical storm has brought heavy rains, further exacerbating the challenges faced by families living in outdoor tents.

Efforts by civil protection, social services, and organizations like French NGO Medecins du Monde have provided some relief, but the needs are overwhelming, and the police remain severely under-equipped. Many affected individuals have lost faith in the prospect of a foreign force providing a long-lasting solution. They fear that once such a force leaves, they will be left in the same dire situation. The residents of Haiti yearn for a future free from violence and instability, where they can finally rebuild their lives without constant fear.