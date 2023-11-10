Haitians Divided on Kenya’s Offer to Defend Against Gangs

PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI (AP) — The proposal by Kenya to lead an international police force to combat gang violence in Haiti has left Haitians with mixed feelings. While they are skeptical due to past incidents of sexual abuse and a cholera outbreak involving foreign forces, they also acknowledge the urgent need to address the uncontrolled bloodshed in their country.

Florence Casimir, an elementary school teacher, acknowledges the negative consequences of international interventions in the past but believes the Haitian people have no choice but to accept help at this point. She recognizes that the brutality of the gangs far outweighs the abuses of past interventions.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s call for an armed force to fight the gangs has faced challenges as the United Nations struggles to find a nation willing to lead such an effort. Past controversies surrounding peacekeeping missions have made countries hesitant to take up the task. Nevertheless, gang violence in Haiti continues to escalate, leading to an increase in kidnappings and the emergence of vigilante groups seeking justice on their own.

Kenya has stepped forward with an offer to send 1,000 police officers to provide training and support to the overwhelmed Haitian police force, with the aim of restoring normalcy in the country. The United States has announced its intention to present a resolution to the U.N. Security Council, seeking authorization for this international police force. The U.S. ambassador at the U.N., Linda Thomas-Greenfield, clarified that this force would not be a traditional peacekeeping mission.

The Kenyan proposal has sparked a debate among Haitians. While many are wary of international interventions due to the failures and abuses of previous U.N. peacekeeping missions, others recognize the immediate need to address the rampant violence. Throughout the 1900s, foreign interventions occurred in response to political instability in Haiti, some of which successfully brought about stability and the creation of the Haitian National Police. However, the negative consequences, including mass sexual abuse allegations and a cholera epidemic, have overshadowed these successes.

Valdo Cenè, a cooking gas seller, highlights the bitter feelings left in the Haitian people from past international interventions, cautioning against repeating history. Despite concerns, this international police force would not be under the command of the U.N. Instead, Kenyan police would lead the efforts, offering a different dynamic than previous peacekeeping missions.

While there are concerns about the human rights track record of Kenyan police, watchdog organizations are also raising alarms. They fear that the force may export their abusive behavior. The police in Kenya have long faced accusations of killings and torture, including during the COVID-19 curfew and protests in impoverished neighborhoods.

Louis-Henri Mars, head of the Haitian grassroots peacekeeping organization Lakou Lapè, shares these concerns. While he believes a Kenyan force could play a significant role in stabilizing Haiti, he hopes its deployment will serve as a temporary measure that paves the way for a longer process of reducing violence. Building a stable and trustworthy police force and establishing restorative justice for victims and former gang members are essential steps to untangling the web of violence in Haiti.

Jerthro Antoine, a cellphone repairman, expresses the urgency felt by many Haitians to seek foreign assistance. The rampant violence has made everyday life dangerous, and he longs for a return to a peaceful and normal existence. He believes that any foreign force supporting the Haitian police is welcome and desperately needed.

As Haiti grapples with the decision of accepting international assistance from Kenya, Haitians remain divided on the potential benefits and risks. The urgent need to address gang violence and restore peace in the nation necessitates careful consideration of past experiences and the hope for a better future.

