In a dramatic turn of events, Haiti’s most influential gang leader has issued a call for the armed overthrow of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, asserting that the Haitian people should rise up against the unelected government. Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier, former police officer and leader of a powerful coalition of gangs in Port-au-Prince, led his group of armed men through the streets of the capital, obstructing roads and creating a cacophony with their drums.

Rather than relying on direct quotes, it can be described that Cherizier passionately expressed his determination to challenge Ariel Henry’s government by any means necessary. He made it clear that the fight would involve the use of weapons and daily demonstrations in working-class neighborhoods, protesting against what he perceives as an illegitimate government.

Haiti has witnessed the proliferation of gangs, who frequently engage in gun battles with the police and profit from illegal activities such as extortion and drug trafficking, gaining strength since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021. The power vacuum left in the wake of Moise’s assassination has been filled by Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who governs on an interim basis.

Henry, amidst the ongoing humanitarian crisis, has promised to hold elections once security is restored. He has also reached out to the international community, appealing for assistance in combating the gangs. Cherizier, however, demanded that the international community refrain from supporting Henry’s government if they were not involved in Moise’s death, and expressed his dissatisfaction with their current involvement.

Furthermore, Cherizier assured that the residents of the troubled Carrefour Feuilles neighborhood, who had been displaced due to gang violence, would soon be able to return home and enjoy a peaceful existence. This assurance is intended to provide a glimmer of hope amidst the prevailing chaos and violence.

At the same time, the situation in Haiti has prompted Kenya to explore the possibility of leading a multinational United Nations-backed force to bolster the under-gunned police in their fight against the gangs. With over 19,000 people displaced from the capital in recent weeks as a result of armed violence, urgent action is needed to address the dire security situation.

In conclusion, the Haitian gangs’ call for the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry and their proposal for armed resistance marks a significant escalation in the country’s ongoing crisis. The demands made by Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier, backed by his coalition of gangs, highlight the deep-rooted dissatisfaction with the current government and the pressing need for stability and security in Haiti.