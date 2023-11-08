Protest in Haiti Turns Deadly as Gang Opens Fire on Demonstrators

A peaceful protest organized by a Christian church leader in Haiti took a tragic turn when a powerful gang controlling a northern suburb of the capital, Port-au-Prince, opened fire with machine guns. The violence resulted in the deaths of at least seven people, according to a local rights group. It is feared that the final death toll could be even higher.

The protest, led by Pastor Marco and his religious group, aimed to rid the community of gang members in the suburb of Canaan. Videos shared on social media showed approximately 100 people marching, donning distinctive yellow shirts associated with the church group. Some carried sticks and machetes, while others chanted slogans.

Unfortunately, the parishioners were no match for the heavily armed gang, led by an individual known only as Jeff, who is believed to be affiliated with the notorious “5 Seconds” gang. The gang’s dominance has increased significantly following the assassination of Haiti’s president, Jovenel Moïse, in July 2021, with gangs now estimated to control up to 80% of Port-au-Prince.

Gédéon Jean, the director of Haiti’s Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights, criticized Pastor Marco for putting people in harm’s way, considering the volatile situation. He argued that the pastor’s actions were irresponsible and played a role in the tragedy.

Haiti has been plagued by an alarming surge in violence, with over 2,400 reported killings, 950 kidnappings, and 902 injuries between January and August 2021, according to the United Nations. In response to this rising gang violence, Haitians launched an uprising known as “bwa kale” in April, targeting suspected gang members. The UN estimates that more than 350 people have been killed since the movement began.

The Haitian government has called for immediate assistance, requesting a foreign armed force to combat the rampant gang violence. In this regard, the government of Kenya has offered to lead a multinational force and has recently sent a delegation to assess the situation in Haiti. The United States has also expressed its readiness to support a UN security council resolution authorizing Kenya’s intervention.

The devastating incident serves as a grim reminder of the prevailing turmoil in Haiti, highlighting the urgent need for effective measures to restore peace, protect the population, and bring the perpetrators to justice.