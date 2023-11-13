New Article:

Haitian Authorities Initiate Efforts to Recover Bodies Following Violent Clash

Port-au-Prince, Haiti – The police chief of Haiti, Frantz Elbe, announced today the commencement of a mission aimed at recovering the bodies of individuals involved in a clash that erupted during a protest organized by an evangelical minister. The demonstration, which turned deadly, was orchestrated in response to the control exerted by an armed gang in a suburb of the capital city, Port-au-Prince.

During the incident, which took place in the northern suburb of Canaan on Saturday, reports from local human rights group CARDH indicated that at least seven fatalities occurred. However, the death toll may potentially be as high as 20, as investigations are still ongoing and the affected area remains inaccessible at present.

The statement released by Haiti’s national police highlighted their condemnation of the protest, which was led by Pastor Marco, also known as Marcorel Zidor, from the Evangelical Piscine de Bethesda church. Various reports have noted that the police force in Haiti has been grappling with the country’s formidable gangs, which have gained control of significant portions of the nation. In an attempt to safeguard communities from these violent groups and the resulting humanitarian crisis, many Haitians have joined self-defense organizations named “Bwa Kale.”

While these civilian defense groups initially inspired hope, some concerns have been raised regarding potential retaliatory actions against civilians and the escalating violence indirectly facilitated by their involvement.

Despite the police’s efforts to prevent the protest, the demonstrators managed to circumvent the security measures. The police confirmed that some of the organizers were dressed in olive-green attire and were armed with assault rifles and machetes. Nevertheless, videos circulated on social media depicted some protesters carrying sticks or machetes, while others were unarmed.

In an interview with Mega Radio on Monday, Pastor Marco defended the protest, asserting that those who were shot at had lost faith. He further claimed that none of his parishioners were injured during the confrontation.

Following the incident, CARDH reported that Pastor Marco’s legal representatives had requested a delay in the meeting with the local prosecutor on account of health-related reasons. On the other hand, the prosecutor urged families of the victims to file reports.

In a statement issued on Sunday, human rights group FJKL emphasized that inciting violence during pastoral speeches is subject to three to fifteen years of imprisonment in accordance with Haitian law. The organization called for the strict enforcement of the law and emphasized the need for accountability on the part of those responsible for the violent clash.

FJKL also drew attention to a separate protest that occurred on Sunday, led by followers of Pastor Edrice. This demonstration aimed to confront another gang led by Vitel’Homme Innocent, but was ultimately prevented by the police.

The Haitian authorities have initiated measures to recover the bodies of the deceased, signifying their commitment to resolving the aftermath of this violent incident. Investigations are ongoing, and it is hoped that justice will prevail.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q1: What was the reason behind the protest in Haiti?

In response to the control exerted by an armed gang in a suburb of the capital city, Port-au-Prince, an evangelical minister named Pastor Marco organized a protest.

Q2: How many people were killed during the protest?

According to local human rights group CARDH, at least seven fatalities have been reported, although the death toll may potentially be as high as 20.

Q3: What are the concerns surrounding the involvement of self-defense groups?

While self-defense groups initially offered hope, concerns have been raised that their involvement may lead to retaliatory actions against civilians and the further escalation of violence.

Q4: Did the police attempt to stop the protest?

Yes, the police made efforts to prevent the demonstration; however, the organizers managed to evade the security measures in place.

Sources:

– News Article: [Reuters](https://www.reuters.com/)

– Information about Haitian law: [FJKL](https://www.fjkl.org/)