Haiti’s Gang Leader Sends a Warning Amid Calls for International Intervention

Jimmy Chérizier, known as “Barbecue,” a former police officer and considered as one of Haiti’s most powerful gang leaders, issued a warning on Wednesday regarding the potential deployment of an international armed force to the country. He emphasized that he would resist any foreign force that engages in abuses. Additionally, he called on the Haitian population to rise up against the government.

The current Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, has been pushing for the deployment of a foreign armed force since October to tackle the increasing power of the gangs that now control approximately 80% of the capital, Port-au-Prince. Kenya has offered to lead a multinational force, while the United States has stated its intention to introduce a resolution in the U.N. Security Council for a non-U.N. multinational mission.

Chérizier expressed a willingness to accept a foreign force if its objective is to arrest the prime minister and individuals he believes to be corrupt politicians and local police involved in illicit arms and ammunition sales in Haiti’s slums. He emphasized that Haitians would support such a force if it brings security and the opportunity for a fresh start. However, he warned that any repetition of past abuses committed by U.N. peacekeepers, such as sexual misconduct and the inadvertent introduction of cholera, would be met with fierce opposition from the Haitian people, who are determined to preserve their country’s dignity.

Chérizier stated that his group, G9 Family and Allies, is no longer engaged in conflict with a rival gang called G-Pep, as they have merged into a unified entity. He urged the Ministry of Education to reopen schools in disadvantaged areas, like Cite Soleil, which have been closed due to the violence perpetrated by warring gangs. The ongoing violence has resulted in the displacement of nearly 200,000 Haitians.

Chérizier’s message was delivered at an outdoor construction site in Port-au-Prince, surrounded by armed G9 members. While wearing a religious symbol associated with Vodou, he appealed for unity and the protection of human rights in Haiti.

The United Nations declined to comment on Chérizier’s statements. Known for orchestrating massacres in recent years and organizing a fuel blockade that paralyzed the country, Chérizier remains the sole Haitian individual targeted by U.N. sanctions.