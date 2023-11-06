Taiwan’s First Domestically-Made Submarine Signals a Global Shift

In a significant milestone for Taiwan, the country has unveiled its first domestically-made submarine as it strengthens its defense capabilities against potential Chinese aggression. The launch ceremony, presided over by President Tsai Ing-wen, was held in the port city of Kaohsiung on Thursday.

The self-governing island of Taiwan has long been viewed by China as a renegade province, with Beijing vowing to reclaim it one day. While most experts believe that an immediate attack on Taiwan is unlikely, China has been increasing military pressure on the island through drills in the Taiwan Strait.

The new domestically-made submarine, named the Haikun, is part of Taiwan’s plan to build a fleet of 10 submarines, including two older Dutch-made vessels. The $1.54 billion diesel-electric powered submarine will undergo testing and is scheduled to be delivered to the navy by the end of 2024. Taiwan’s military officials aim to equip the submarines with missiles, allowing the country to enhance its defense capabilities.

However, beyond the naval strength that these submarines provide, the significance lies in the broader geopolitical implications. Taiwan managed to design and build its own submarine, a testament to its technological capabilities. Additionally, multiple countries, including the UK, assisted Taiwan by supplying components, technology, and talent. This cooperation signifies a shift in global dynamics and reveals the doubt and dissatisfaction felt by various international actors towards Beijing.

By developing these submarines locally, Taiwan aims to establish a more agile defense force capable of countering a larger adversary. The submarines will not only act as a deterrent but will also enable Taiwan to engage in guerrilla-style warfare, utilizing stealth, lethality, and surprise capabilities to disrupt Chinese operations.

While the submarines are not optimized for a counter-invasion role, they do have the potential to complicate China’s military operations. Their effectiveness will depend on Taiwan’s strategic deployment, allowing them to guard critical straits and channels, disrupt maritime supplies, and target key infrastructure along the Chinese coastline.

Taiwan’s achievement in constructing its own submarine serves as a reminder to Beijing that it does not have a monopoly on technological advancement. It also reflects a growing international sentiment of support for Taiwan, as multiple countries contribute to its defense program.

As tensions continue to escalate between China and Taiwan, the unveiling of this domestically-made submarine not only bolsters Taiwan’s defense capabilities but also sends a powerful message to the world – that Taiwan is determined to protect its sovereignty and preserve its place on the global stage.