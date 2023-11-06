India Cites Concerns over Diplomatic Interference for Downsizing Canadian Presence

India’s External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, has disclosed the downsizing of Canadian diplomatic presence in the country, citing interference by Canadian personnel in New Delhi’s affairs. While rejecting the idea that India had violated the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations, Mr. Jaishankar emphasized the necessity of invoking parity in response to continuous interference. He stated, “My sense is over a period of time more stuff will come out and people will understand why we had the kind of discomfort with many of them which we did.”

This statement follows Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s recent comment that the Indian government’s crackdown on Canadian diplomats was causing difficulties for millions of people in both countries. However, Mr. Jaishankar clarified that India’s concerns lie with a specific segment of Canadian politics and the policies stemming from it.

The Sikh separatist movement, largely diminished within India, remains a contentious issue between the two nations. Canada is home to a significant Sikh population, with a vocal minority advocating for the creation of a separate state called Khalistan. India is displeased with Trudeau’s insinuation that Indian agents may have been involved in the murder of a Sikh terrorist in Canada. While Canada has called for India’s cooperation in the investigation, New Delhi has rejected the allegations and implemented countermeasures, including the suspension of visa services for Canadians.

The safety and security of diplomats, a fundamental aspect of the Vienna Convention, have been compromised in Canada, according to Mr. Jaishankar. He expressed hope that the situation would improve, allowing for the resumption of visa issuance once the safety of Indian diplomats in Canada is ensured.

India and Canada share a considerable bilateral relationship, with around two million Canadians of Indian heritage and India contributing approximately 40% of Canada’s global students. The current tensions highlight the challenges faced in maintaining diplomatic ties amidst differing political narratives.