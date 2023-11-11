Hackers Infiltrate International Criminal Court’s Systems, Prompting Investigation

In a significant breach, the International Criminal Court (ICC) reported a cyberattack last week after detecting unusual activity within its information systems. The ICC expressed gratitude to Dutch authorities, who are assisting with the investigation as the host country of the court. Immediate measures were taken to address the incident and mitigate its impact.

The ICC outlined its plans to enhance cybersecurity defenses, including expediting the adoption of cloud technology. This move aims to fortify the ICC’s systems against potential future attacks. However, the extent and impact of the recent cyberattack, as well as whether any data or files were accessed or exfiltrated, remain unknown.

As the court continues to analyze and address the incident’s ramifications, efforts are being made to ensure that its core activities proceed without disruption. Unfortunately, due to the ongoing investigation, the ICC cannot provide further details or information at this time.

The ICC, established in 2002 following the enactment of the Rome Statute, serves as an international tribunal responsible for investigating and prosecuting grave offenses that affect the global community. These offenses include war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity. With 123 member states to date, the ICC plays a crucial role in maintaining international justice.

