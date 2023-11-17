In a surprising turn of events, it has come to light that Russia is not alone in its endeavors in the ongoing Ukraine war. Hacked documents reveal that Russia has been coordinating the recruitment of Cuban mercenaries to join their war efforts. This revelation sheds a new light on the international dynamics of the conflict and the support that Russia is garnering from volunteers around the world.

The hacked documents, obtained by a group of activist hackers called the “Cyber Resistance,” offer unprecedented insight into Russia’s recruitment process for foreign mercenaries. Among the cache of documents are passport scans and images of approximately 122 Cuban nationals, all of whom are of fighting age. Additionally, Spanish-language enlistment contracts addressed to the Russian Armed Forces headquarters in Tula further outline the incentives that Russia is offering to foreign fighters.

While the exact number of Cuban mercenaries recruited by Russia remains unknown, the documents reveal that Russia is providing financial incentives to these individuals. The contracts promise a one-time cash payment of 195,000 rubles (around $2,000) upon joining the special military operation in Ukraine, along with monthly payments starting at 204,000 rubles (just over $2,000) depending on rank. Russia also offers various spousal and family benefits to entice foreign fighters to join their cause.

The hacked documents also provide evidence of at least five Cuban men entering Russia through Belarus, a key ally of the Kremlin. Furthermore, Facebook profiles of some of the Cuban recruits confirm their relocation to Russia and showcase their involvement in military activities. Videos and photos shared by these individuals depict them proudly displaying their new Russian passports and posing in front of tank columns, suggesting they have already begun training for their role in the conflict.

This development highlights the international nature of the Ukraine war. While Russia has faced criticism for its involvement, it is important to note that other nations have also contributed volunteers to support their cause. The hacked documents do not reveal the exact motivations of the Cuban mercenaries, but it is likely that a combination of factors, including financial incentives and ideological alignment, played a role in their decision to join Russia’s efforts.

FAQ:

Q: How many Cuban mercenaries have been recruited by Russia for the Ukraine war?

A: The exact number remains unknown, but hacked documents suggest that approximately 122 Cuban nationals have been recruited.

Q: What incentives does Russia offer to foreign fighters?

A: Russia promises a one-time cash payment of 195,000 rubles (around $2,000) upon joining the special military operation in Ukraine. Monthly payments starting at 204,000 rubles (just over $2,000) are also provided, depending on rank, along with various spousal and family benefits.

Q: Are there any other countries contributing volunteers to the Ukraine war?

A: While the focus has primarily been on Russia’s involvement, reports suggest that other nations, such as NATO veterans, may also be contributing volunteers. The exact extent of international support remains unclear.

Q: What are the motivations of the Cuban mercenaries joining Russia’s efforts?

A: The hacked documents do not provide explicit information on the motivations of the Cuban mercenaries. However, it is likely that a combination of financial incentives and ideological alignment influenced their decision to join Russia’s endeavors.