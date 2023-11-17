GWU Takes Disciplinary Action Against SJP for Library Incident

GW officials have announced a three-month suspension of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) at the university. This decision comes in response to the group’s recent anti-Israel and anti-GW projections onto Gelman Library. According to a university statement, SJP will be prohibited from hosting or participating in on-campus activities, as well as using university facilities, for the next 90 days. The statement also revealed that SJP will not be allowed to post communications on GW property until May 20, 2024. After the initial suspension period, SJP will continue to face restrictions on its use of GW facilities and participation in campus events until the end of the academic year.

While officials did not outline the specific measures that will be implemented to enforce these restrictions, they made it clear that SJP’s participation in activities on campus is immediately prohibited. The university’s decision has caused disappointment among SJP representatives, who see it as a political response to the Palestinian student movement and GW’s alleged bias towards Zionist students on campus.

The SJP representative expressed frustration with what they perceive as GW’s suppression of free speech and assembly rights. They linked the suspension to the university’s support of Zionist students and its lack of willingness to acknowledge the Palestinian cause. Despite these challenges, SJP remains resolute in their commitment to their movement and will continue to support each other through mutual care and community action.

GW’s decision to suspend SJP is based on an investigation that found the group’s actions violated university policies, including the guidelines of Gelman Library. The library’s Building Use Guidelines prohibit the display of offensive posters. The university also cited SJP’s noncompliance with officials’ directions to stop the projections as a violation of the Code of Student Conduct.

The projections, which included statements accusing GW of complicity in genocide and calling for a free Palestine, were deemed antisemitic by University President Ellen Granberg. In response to national backlash and pressure from alumni and Congress members, she released a statement condemning the demonstration. SJP representatives maintain that their display followed GW policy and argue that it was their message, rather than policy adherence, that officials sought to suppress.

The disciplinary action against SJP at GW is not an isolated incident. Columbia University recently suspended its chapters of SJP and Jewish Voice for Peace for the rest of the fall term due to policy violations. Brandeis University has also revoked recognition of its SJP chapter due to the national organization’s reported support of Hamas.

As this story develops, GW’s decision to suspend SJP raises questions about the delicate balance between free speech, political activism, and the need to maintain a safe and inclusive campus environment.

