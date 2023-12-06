Guyana Takes Measures to Protect Itself Against Venezuela’s Claim over Essequibo Region

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali reassured the international community on Wednesday that his country is actively taking steps to safeguard its interests amidst Venezuela’s claims over the disputed Essequibo region.

In response to Venezuela ordering its state-owned companies to explore and exploit oil and minerals in the area, President Ali stated that Guyana is reaching out to its allies and regional partners to protect the Essequibo region, which constitutes two-thirds of the country. While not disclosing specific countries, Ali mentioned that Guyana’s Defense Force is also engaging with counterparts abroad.

President Ali emphasized that the region is taking this threat very seriously and has implemented precautionary measures to ensure peace and stability. He stated Guyana’s intention to build a regional response should Venezuela proceed recklessly.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro announced the immediate granting of operating licenses for exploration and exploitation in Essequibo, along with the creation of local subsidiaries of Venezuelan public companies. Ali reacted by asserting that these actions are in clear defiance of international law and could disrupt regional stability.

Moreover, Ali accused Venezuela of disregarding a recent ruling by the International Court of Justice, which ordered both countries to refrain from taking actions that may aggravate or extend the dispute. He expressed concern not only for Guyana but for the entire world, stating that any country openly defying important international bodies should be a cause for alarm.

Guyana plans to raise the issue at the U.N. Security Council meeting and has sought assistance from the U.S., Brazil, the United Kingdom, France, and the U.S. Southern Command. Ali also criticized Venezuela for defying the ruling and claimed that their actions granted permission to the U.S. Southern Command to enter the Essequibo region.

Venezuela responded by urging Guyana to resume dialogue and cease its “erratic, threatening, and risky conduct.” The United Nations, in turn, emphasized the need for peaceful means to settle international disputes and supported the recent ruling by the International Court of Justice.

The dispute over the Essequibo region has been ongoing but heightened after ExxonMobil’s oil discovery in 2015. While Venezuela argues that the region historically belonged to them, Guyana maintains that the borders defined by international arbitrators in 1899 should be respected. The disagreement escalated further following Maduro’s referendum, which claimed sovereignty over Essequibo.

President Ali labeled the referendum as a failure and assured that Guyana is fully prepared for any scenario that may arise.

(Source: AP)