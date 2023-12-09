Guyana and Venezuela Leaders to Meet Amidst Growing Border Dispute

Guyana and Venezuela are set to hold a crucial meeting to address their escalating dispute over the oil-rich region of Essequibo. The meeting, facilitated by the Caribbean country of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, will bring together Guyanese President Irfaan Ali and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The leaders aim to find a peaceful solution to the conflict and ensure the application and respect of international law.

The tension between the two nations reached new heights after Venezuela’s controversial referendum, where the majority of voters supported declaring Venezuela as the rightful owner of Essequibo. This move has drawn concern and prompted international calls for de-escalation from countries such as the United States, Britain, Russia, and South American nations.

The meeting will take place under the auspices of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States and the Caribbean Community, highlighting the regional importance of resolving the dispute. Both organizations emphasize the urgent need for dialogue and the avoidance of force in finding a resolution.

Guyana has administered the Essequibo region for over a century, and the discovery of oil by ExxonMobil in 2015 added further complexities to the longstanding dispute. With Guyana now having the world’s largest crude oil reserves per capita, the stakes are higher than ever.

Amidst the mounting tension, Venezuela has taken legal action to establish a province in Essequibo and issued licenses for oil extraction in the region. In response, the United States announced joint military exercises with Guyana, further exacerbating the situation.

The potential outbreak of war in South America is a genuine concern, and neighboring countries have issued a joint declaration urging both parties to negotiate and seek a peaceful solution. The international community is observing the dispute closely, as the United Nations Security Council has held a closed-door meeting to address the escalating situation. Additionally, the International Court of Justice is already handling litigation related to the dispute.

The forthcoming meeting between President Ali and President Maduro will be crucial in determining the path forward. While Maduro has expressed his determination to defend Venezuela’s historic rights, Ali remains committed to resolving the dispute through legal means rather than negotiations.

As diplomatic efforts intensify, it is hoped that the meeting will provide an opportunity for constructive dialogue and pave the way for a peaceful resolution to the border dispute between Guyana and Venezuela.

