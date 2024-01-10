Guyana Bolsters Defense Capabilities with U.S. Assistance Amidst Territorial Dispute

Guyana’s government has turned to the United States for support in enhancing its military capabilities as tensions with neighboring Venezuela intensify over a territorial dispute. With concerns that Venezuela may seize a disputed region in western Guyana, which is rich in minerals and oil, Guyana seeks to strengthen its defense in order to secure its sovereignty.

To address this matter, high-level officials from Guyana engaged in two days of talks with Daniel P. Erikson, deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Western Hemisphere, who visited the South American nation. The discussions centered around defense and security partnerships, with a focus on modernizing Guyana’s defense capabilities, boosting scope and capability, and addressing cybersecurity concerns.

Erikson expressed the U.S.’s commitment to assisting Guyana in creating a well-organized and better-equipped military in the coming months. Although detailed plans were not disclosed, Erikson highlighted the importance of strategic planning and sustainability in Guyana’s defense development. He emphasized the need for deepened information sharing between the two countries, recognizing Guyana’s evolving regional role and economic development.

This U.S. support comes against the backdrop of a longstanding dispute over Guyana’s Essequibo region, which escalated after Venezuela held a referendum in December asserting sovereignty over the area, constituting two-thirds of Guyana. The tensions were temporarily eased through an emergency mediation meeting where both Guyana President Irfaan Ali and Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro agreed to refrain from using force. However, the underlying territorial dispute remains unresolved.

Venezuela asserts its claim based on historical grounds, arguing that Essequibo was part of its territory during the Spanish colonial period. It further claims that a 1966 Geneva agreement nullified the border established in 1899 by international arbitrators. Adding to the complexities, tensions between the two countries heightened when ExxonMobil and its consortium partners discovered significant oil and gas deposits off Guyana’s coast in 2015.

Last year, during the peak of tension preceding the Venezuelan referendum, the U.S. and Guyana conducted joint overflights near the border region, while Guyana hosted military exercises with the U.S. and other Caribbean nations. The presence of a British warship in Guyana further added to the volatile situation, resulting in Venezuela initiating military exercises near the disputed territory.

Fortunately, tensions have somewhat subsided in recent months, leading to scheduled meetings between the leaders of Guyana and Venezuela later this year in Brazil to continue diplomatic discussions. However, the importance of bolstering Guyana’s defense capabilities remains crucial, as it seeks to safeguard its territorial integrity and resources.

