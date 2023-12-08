An Unfortunate Incident Claims Lives of Military Officers in Guyana

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – Tragedy struck on Wednesday as a Guyana military helicopter crashed near the Venezuelan border, resulting in the loss of five military officers and leaving two survivors. The helicopter disappeared during adverse weather conditions while transporting officers conducting a routine inspection of troops in a forested area approximately 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of the border. The wreckage of the helicopter was discovered the following day.

President Irfaan Ali expressed deep sorrow at the loss of these esteemed servicemen, describing it as an immeasurable tragedy. The fallen officers include a retired brigadier general, a colonel, and two lieutenant colonels. The conditions of the two survivors, one of whom is the co-pilot, remain unknown at this time.

Authorities, including Prime Minister Mark Phillips, are currently working to determine the cause of the crash. During a press conference, officials emphasized that there was no evidence of hostile fire. The search and rescue operation has now shifted to a search and recovery effort.

Brig. Gen. Omar Khan, the Army Chief, revealed that contact with the Bell 412 EPI aircraft was lost shortly after its departure from Olive Creek settlement in western Guyana after a refueling stop. This tragic incident is the deadliest in Guyana’s military history. It unfolded against the backdrop of an escalating diplomatic dispute with Venezuela over the valuable region of Essequibo, which boasts significant mineral resources and is located close to extensive oil reserves. Venezuela claims ownership of Essequibo, further complicating the situation.

