Guyana Takes Action to Defend Borders Amidst Venezuela’s Claims Over Oil-rich Region

Guyana is facing a significant challenge as Venezuela attempts to assert its authority over the Essequibo region, a vast area abundant in oil and minerals. President Irfaan Ali reassured the nation that every necessary step is being taken to protect their borders and secure their sovereignty.

In recent statements, President Ali emphasized Guyana’s commitment to maintaining diplomatic channels as the first line of defense. The government has reached out to allies and regional partners, including the United States, India, and Cuba, to seek support and encourage Venezuela to act responsibly.

While diplomacy is the preferred approach, Guyana is not ruling out the possibility of military action if necessary. The country is prepared to defend its territory and has been coordinating with allies and friends to ensure its defensive capabilities.

The United States Department of State, echoing Guyana’s sentiments, emphasized the importance of a peaceful resolution to the border dispute between Guyana and Venezuela. Both countries are urged to continue seeking diplomatic solutions rather than relying on a referendum to settle the matter.

The ongoing border dispute has escalated with Venezuela claiming overwhelming support from its citizens in favor of granting authority over the Essequibo region. This disagreement has been a longstanding issue between the two nations.

President Ali acknowledged the seriousness of the threat faced by Guyana and highlighted the precautionary measures being implemented to maintain peace and stability in the region. The Guyanese Defense Force is engaging with counterparts in other countries to foster a comprehensive regional response if Venezuela’s actions escalate.

Venezuela, on the other hand, has taken aggressive steps to assert its control over the disputed region. President Nicolás Maduro has granted operating licenses for exploration and exploitation in the Essequibo region to Venezuelan state-owned companies, including oil giant PDVSA and mining conglomerate Corporación Venezolana de Guayana. Such actions are viewed as a defiance of international law and pose a threat to regional stability.

Guyana intends to raise the issue at the upcoming U.N. Security Council meeting and has sought support from countries such as the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and France, as well as international organizations like the United Nations and the U.S. Southern Command.

President Ali also accused Venezuela of disregarding a ruling by the International Court of Justice that ordered both countries to refrain from taking any unilateral actions until a final verdict on the disputed territory is reached.

The diplomatic tension between the two nations continues to escalate, with Venezuela condemning Guyana’s statements and accusing them of allowing the U.S. Southern Command to enter the Essequibo region. Venezuela called for a resumption of dialogue and urged Guyana to abandon what they perceive as a destabilizing and risky approach.

This dispute over the Essequibo region has taken center stage due to recent oil discoveries by ExxonMobil. Venezuela claims historical rights to the region based on its previous boundaries during the Spanish colonial period, while Guyana contests this claim and points to the border drawn by international arbitrators in 1899.

As Guyana remains steadfast in defending its borders and sovereignty, the international community must closely monitor the situation to ensure a peaceful resolution that upholds international law and promotes regional stability.

