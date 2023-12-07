Crew and passengers missing after military helicopter disappears near Venezuelan border

A military helicopter belonging to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) has disappeared near the border with Venezuela, prompting a search and rescue operation. The Bell 412 Helicopter, registered as 8R-AYA, went missing this morning after it departed Base Camp Ayanganna on a scheduled flight to Arau.

The helicopter was carrying three crew members and four passengers, including Lieutenant Colonel Michael Charles, an experienced aviator. Despite transmitting an Emergency Locator Transmitter signal at 11:20 am, the aircraft’s whereabouts remain unknown. The signal was detected approximately 30 miles east of Arau, according to the GDF.

Unfortunately, adverse weather conditions in the search area have hampered rescue efforts. The GDF is actively pursuing all available resources to locate the missing helicopter and its occupants.

FAQ:

[Source: Loop Caribbean News]