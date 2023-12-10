Guyana and Venezuela to Hold Talks on Territorial Dispute: A Path Towards Resolution

In a significant development, the government of Guyana has agreed to engage in bilateral talks with Venezuela to address their longstanding territorial dispute. This decision comes as a result of mounting pressure from neighboring Brazil and the Eastern Caribbean Community (CARICOM) trading bloc. The escalating disagreement between these South American nations was further fueled by the recent discovery of vast oil reserves in Guyana.

The contention centers around the Essequibo territory, which encompasses two-thirds of Guyana and is home to substantial offshore oil deposits. Last week, through a referendum, the Venezuelan government, under President Nicolas Maduro, asserted sovereignty over this area. However, Guyana maintains that the boundary was established by an international commission in 1899 and is therefore legally binding. Meanwhile, Venezuela argues that the boundary is a product of collusion between Britain, Russia, and the United States, aimed at depriving them of their rightful land.

Against the backdrop of increased military presence on both sides of the Venezuela-Guyana border, Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali announced that discussions will take place on the Eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent. However, given the heightened tensions, reaching an agreement is expected to be challenging.

President Ali emphasized Guyana’s unwavering stance on the border controversy, declaring it non-negotiable. He further asserted that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is the appropriate forum for settling the matter. In contrast, Venezuela has been advocating for direct bilateral negotiations using a clause from the previous agreement between the two nations.

The upcoming talks will be chaired by Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves of St. Vincent, with Brazil acting as an observer. Brazil’s involvement is significant, as it shares borders with both Venezuela and Guyana. The emergency meeting of CARICOM leaders held on Friday further demonstrated the region’s unified support for Guyana and prompted President Ali to agree to a conversation with President Maduro.

The Venezuelan government is capitalizing on this dispute to boost domestic support ahead of an upcoming presidential election. They claim that over 10.5 million voters, slightly over half of eligible voters, rejected the 1899 boundary in favor of considering Essequibo as part of Venezuela. However, reports indicate that voter turnout was questionable, and many doubted the credibility of the results.

The implications of this territorial dispute extend beyond political posturing. Since the discovery of major oil reserves off Essequibo’s shore in 2015, Guyana’s economy has experienced significant growth, generating around $1 billion annually. Conversely, Venezuela, despite having the world’s largest proven crude reserves, has seen a dramatic decline in its oil industry due to mismanagement, economic sanctions, and the aftermath of a controversial re-election of President Maduro in 2018.

As both Guyana and Venezuela prepare to enter into talks, there remains hope that a peaceful resolution can be achieved for the benefit of both nations. The international community eagerly awaits the outcome of these discussions, recognizing the importance of stability and cooperation in this region of South America.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Note: This article is based on the original Associated Press article.