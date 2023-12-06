New Article: United Nations Chief Calls for International Action to Resolve Israel-Palestine Crisis

##

In a recent letter to the United Nations Security Council, Secretary-General António Guterres has urged immediate action to address the Israel-Palestine crisis, stating that it poses a serious threat to international peace and security. In invoking Article 99 of the UN Charter, Guterres has emphasized the scale of the loss of life and the urgent need for a ceasefire between the warring parties.

According to UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, this is the first time Guterres has felt compelled to invoke Article 99 since taking office in 2017. Dujarric describes the use of this provision as a “dramatic constitutional move” that highlights the gravity of the situation and aims to put pressure on the Security Council and the international community to take decisive action.

The ongoing conflict has resulted in a significant loss of life, with countless civilians suffering as a result. Guterres, in his letter, highlights the brutal attacks by militants on October 7, where over 1,200 individuals, including 33 children, were brutally killed. He also calls for the immediate and unconditional release of the 130 people still being held captive.

Notably, there has been a significant displacement of people within the Gaza Strip, with approximately 80% of Gazans displaced and over 1.1 million seeking refuge in UN Palestine refugee agency (UNRWA) shelters. Hospitals, in particular, have become battlegrounds, leaving civilians without access to vital healthcare services.

The dire conditions on the ground have made it nearly impossible to meet the urgent humanitarian needs of the population. The Secretary-General emphasizes that the humanitarian system is at risk of collapse, which would have irreversible implications for Palestinians and the broader peace and security of the region. He calls on the international community to use all available influence to prevent further escalation and to declare a humanitarian ceasefire.

By calling for immediate international action, Guterres underscores the urgency of the situation and the need for both parties to work towards peace and stability. It is crucial for the international community to support efforts to end the crisis, protect civilians, and provide vital humanitarian assistance to those in need.