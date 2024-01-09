Gunmen Storm Ecuador TV Studio and Hold Journalists Hostage

A shocking incident unfolded yesterday in the drug-plagued city of Guayaquil, Ecuador, as armed men wearing masks burst into a public television station and took several journalists and staff members hostage. The terrifying scene was captured on live footage, showing the attackers carrying rifles and grenades while forcing the terrified crew of the TC broadcaster to the ground.

Amidst the chaos, one woman pleaded desperately, “Don’t shoot, please don’t shoot,” as gunshots rang out. The National Police swiftly responded to the situation, with units in Quito and Guayaquil immediately alerted to the criminal act. The live broadcast managed to continue uninterrupted, although the lights on set were extinguished. Approximately 30 minutes later, police officers were observed entering the studio.

It is a stark reminder of the security challenges facing Ecuador’s new president, 36-year-old Daniel Noboa. Prior to this incident, Noboa had already grappled with a security nightmare, sparked by the escape of notorious gangster Jose Adolfo Macias, also known as “Fito,” from prison. In response, Noboa declared a 60-day state of emergency across the country, implementing a nighttime curfew and focusing on the notoriously violent prisons.

However, this heightened security response seems to have provoked a dangerous backlash. Gangsters retaliated by taking several police officers hostage and releasing a chilling video. In the footage, an officer is forced to read out a menacing message directed at Noboa. “You declared war, you will get war,” the terrified officer reads. “You declared a state of emergency. We declare police, civilians, and soldiers to be the spoils of war.”

Daniel Noboa, who was elected in October on a platform of combatting drug-related crime and violence, now faces an increasingly complex battle. Once regarded as a stronghold of peace, Ecuador has sadly become a significant hub for the cocaine trade, attracting the attention of both the United States and Europe.

The situation in Ecuador serves as a stark reminder of the far-reaching consequences of the drug trade, which not only perpetuates violence but also puts the lives of journalists, civilians, and law enforcement officers at risk.

FAQs

Q: What happened in Ecuador’s TV studio?

A: Gunmen wearing masks stormed a public television station in Guayaquil, Ecuador, taking hostage several journalists and staff members.

Q: Did anyone get hurt during the incident?

A: Although gunshots were fired, the extent of injuries is unclear.

Q: How did the police respond to the situation?

A: The National Police swiftly arrived at the scene after being alerted and were seen entering the studio.

Q: Why did Ecuador’s president declare a state of emergency?

A: The declaration of a state of emergency was in response to the escape of a notorious gangster from prison, exacerbating existing security challenges.

Q: What message did the gangsters release in the video?

A: In the video, an officer was forced to read a message warning of retaliation and declaring police, civilians, and soldiers to be the “spoils of war.”

Q: What challenges does Ecuador face in terms of security?

A: Ecuador struggles with the rampant drug trade, leading to high levels of drug-related crime and violence.

Sources:

– [AFP](https://www.afp.com/)