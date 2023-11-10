Gunmen Kill 20 Syrian Soldiers in Ambush Attack

Gunmen launched a deadly ambush on a bus transporting Syrian soldiers in the eastern region of the country, resulting in the death of at least 20 soldiers and leaving others injured. The assailants are believed to be members of the Islamic State group, who continue to carry out deadly attacks despite their defeat in 2019.

The attack took place on Thursday night, on a desert road near the town of Mayadeen in Deir el-Zour province, which shares a border with Iraq. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitoring group, 23 soldiers were killed and 10 were wounded in the assault. Another activist collective reported that 20 soldiers lost their lives, with several others sustaining injuries.

The Islamic State group, also known as IS, once controlled significant areas of Syria and Iraq, proclaiming a caliphate in June 2014. However, they have since lost much of their territory and were decisively defeated in Iraq in 2017, followed by their defeat in Syria two years later.

While this attack showcases the persistent threat posed by IS sleeper cells, it is too early to determine if it signifies a new resurgence of the extremist group. In recent years, they have demonstrated their ability to carry out sporadic yet deadly attacks, targeting both civilians and security forces.

Just a few months ago, in February, IS sleeper cells unleashed a devastating assault on workers gathering truffles near the town of Sukhna, resulting in the deaths of 53 people, including both workers and Syrian government security personnel.

The death of Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurayshi, the little-known leader of the Islamic State group in Syria, was announced by the organization last week. Al-Qurayshi had been heading the extremist group since November. He was the fourth successor to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the group’s founder, who was killed by U.S. troops in 2019 in northwest Syria.

The situation in Syria remains volatile, with ongoing security challenges persisting even after the defeat of the Islamic State group. The Syrian government, opposition forces, and international stakeholders continue to grapple with the complex dynamics of the conflict.

