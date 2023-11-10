Elderly American Arrested for Fatal Shooting During Environmental Protest in Panama

In a shocking incident during an environmental protest in Panama, an elderly American has been arrested after a gunman opened fire, resulting in the death of two protesters. Disturbing footage captured the moment when a man with gray hair and glasses calmly approached the blockade on the Pan-American Highway. Engaging in an argument with the demonstrators, he later revealed a gun and began shooting.

The incident took place in the Chame sector, west of Panama City, and the gruesome aftermath was also captured on video, showing people surrounding the lifeless bodies on the road. The identity of the gunman was later revealed as Kenneth Darlington, a 77-year-old lawyer and professor with dual citizenship in the US and Panama.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, but it occurred during the third week of protests against a large mining contract. The contract permits Canada-based First Quantum Minerals to operate the largest pit copper mine in the region for the next two decades. These demonstrations have had significant economic consequences, with businesses incurring daily losses of up to $80 million and schools being forced to close for over a week.

President Laurentino Cortizo expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased protesters and condemned the crime, stating that such acts have no place in their supportive society. This tragic incident follows recent reports of another protester being fatally run over by a foreigner attempting to bypass a roadblock.

The Pan-American Highway, spanning across 19,000 miles from Alaska to Argentina, is known as the world’s largest route. However, it is interrupted by the challenging Darién Gap.

As investigations proceed, authorities are working to determine the motives and circumstances leading to this appalling act of violence. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of peaceful dialogue and respect for human lives, even amidst moments of disagreement and controversy.