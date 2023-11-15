Guinea’s Ex-Junta Leader Moussa Dadis Camara Recaptured After Bold Prison Escape

The former leader of Guinea’s military junta in 2008, Moussa Dadis Camara, has been successfully apprehended following his daring prison break, as announced by the Ministry of Defense in Guinea.

Camara, along with three other high-ranking officers, was freed from prison in Conakry early on Saturday by a group of heavily armed individuals, according to Justice Minister Charles Wright.

Fortunately, two of the high-ranking officers, Moussa Tiegboro Camara and Blaise Gomou, have also been recaptured. However, Colonel Claude Pivi remains at large.

The Ministry of Defense stated that the recaptured escapees are currently safe and have been returned to Maison Centrale de Conakry, a federal prison in the capital city of Guinea.

Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining fugitive, and the Ministry of Defense has assured citizens that all necessary security measures have been taken to ensure their safety as they go about their daily lives.

Earlier on Saturday, witnesses reported the presence of military vehicles and special forces on the streets of Conakry, particularly in the Kaloum administrative district where Camara and his companions were detained at the Central House prison.

According to the minister’s radio statement, the armed men broke into the Central House of Conakry at approximately 5:00 a.m. local time and managed to escape with four defendants, including Captain Moussa Dadis Camara, who is currently on trial for events that unfolded on September 28, 2009.

The authorities have pledged to locate and apprehend the fugitives, although no further details of the investigation have been disclosed at this time.

In an effort to prevent the escapees from fleeing the country, Guinea has temporarily closed its borders.

Camara and his co-defendants have been standing trial since last year, facing charges related to their alleged involvement in a stadium massacre and mass rape carried out by Guinean security forces during a pro-democracy rally, resulting in the deaths of 150 people.

Despite the accusations, Camara has consistently denied his responsibility, attributing the atrocities to rogue soldiers instead.

Reports from residents near Kaloum indicate that gunshots were heard in the early hours of the morning, prompting increased security measures and the closure of the entrance to Kaloum.

As the day progressed, the capital city seemed to regain its calm, although a noticeable presence of soldiers remained in some areas, enforcing stay-at-home orders for the local population, as reported by Mmah Camara, a resident of the Tombo district.

Guinea is presently under the leadership of military ruler Mamady Doumbouya, who assumed power through a coup in 2021. This puts Guinea in the company of other West and Central African countries, including Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, Chad, and Gabon, which are likewise governed by military officers.

FAQs

1. Who is Moussa Dadis Camara?

Moussa Dadis Camara is the former leader of Guinea’s military junta, having held power in 2008.

2. When did the prison break take place?

The prison break occurred in the early hours of Saturday.

3. How many high-ranking officers were recaptured?

Two high-ranking officers, Moussa Tiegboro Camara and Blaise Gomou, have been successfully recaptured.

4. Who is still at large?

Colonel Claude Pivi remains at large.

5. What charges do Camara and his co-defendants face?

They are facing charges related to their alleged involvement in a stadium massacre and mass rape during a pro-democracy rally in 2009, where 150 people lost their lives.

6. Who is currently leading Guinea?

Guinea is presently governed by military leader Mamady Doumbouya, who assumed power through a coup in 2021.