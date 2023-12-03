A Failed Coup Attempt Rocks Guinea-Bissau: President Embalo Remains Resilient

Guinea-Bissau, a West African nation known for its turbulent political landscape, was shaken by yet another failed coup attempt on December 1, 2023. President Umaro Sissoco Embalo swiftly condemned the uprising as he arrived back from the COP28 climate summit in Dubai. Gunfire and clashes erupted in the capital city, Bissau, leading Embalo to label the events as “yet another attempted coup.”

This recent incident began when two factions within the army clashed on Thursday night and the confrontation spilled over into Friday. The catalyst for this unrest was the release of an opposition minister who had been detained during a corruption investigation. The national guard soldiers, following their own agenda, freed the minister, triggering the violence.

However, President Embalo assured the public that order had been restored by Friday afternoon, as per a statement issued by the Bissau army. Guinea-Bissau, since gaining independence from Portugal in 1974, has experienced the persistent issue of coups and unrest, making such incidents all too familiar for its citizens.

The failed coup attempt in February 2022, which targeted Embalo, resulted in the loss of at least six lives. Determined to put an end to these recurring upheavals, Embalo emphasized the need for a lasting resolution: “We still need to put an end once and for all to these upheavals in Guinea-Bissau.”

While the situation in Guinea-Bissau remains unpredictable, President Embalo’s resolve to combat these challenges is unwavering. As the nation grapples with its history of political instability, it is crucial to find a path towards lasting peace and stability.

