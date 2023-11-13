Guatemala’s Military Veterans Support Sandra Torres in Presidential Race

Guatemala’s political landscape was turned upside down as the country’s largest military veteran organization, the Guatemalan Military Veterans Association, endorsed presidential candidate Sandra Torres, despite previously opposing her. This unexpected move highlights the impact of Torres’ progressive opponent, Bernardo Arévalo, in the runoff for the presidency.

Torres and the military veterans portrayed Arévalo as a threat to democracy and the well-being of Guatemalan families. The candidate criticized Arévalo for his lack of knowledge about the country, highlighting his birth in Uruguay while his father, former President Juan José Arévalo, was in exile after a CIA-backed coup ousted his successor Jacobo Arbenz.

Torres warned that Arévalo would dissolve the army, legalize same-sex marriage, and expropriate private property, ensuring that “we don’t want communism in Guatemala.” Despite Arévalo’s denial of these claims, the veterans responded favorably to Torres’ warning, demonstrating their support for her stance.

Amidst the surprise of Arévalo’s second-place finish in the first round of voting, Guatemalans now face a choice between Torres, who has previously lost in two runoff elections, and the newcomer Arévalo. The endorsement from the Guatemalan Military Veterans Association, which represents approximately 380,000 veterans throughout the country, adds considerable weight to Torres’ campaign.

Retired Colonel Edwin González, representing the association, emphasized that Torres had become the “better option” for them. He cited concerns over Arévalo’s Seed Movement party, claiming that the most significant threat they pose is the potential legalization of same-sex marriage. Furthermore, González expressed worry that a potential Arévalo administration could lead to the prosecution of more Guatemalan veterans for war crimes committed during the country’s 36-year civil war.

González asserted the veterans’ determination to protect Guatemala, stating, “Once again the veterans are coming out to save our country, and if we have to go back to what we were before (active duty) to defend Guatemala, we’re going to do it.”

However, not all attendees were swayed by the association’s endorsement. Antonio Hernández López, a retired army nurse, acknowledged Torres’ promises to support veterans and uphold conservative values, but he remained skeptical. López stated that he would take more time to reflect and discuss with his family before making a final decision on which candidate to support.

López also expressed concerns about the authenticity of Torres’ claims about Arévalo, recognizing them as typical political rhetoric. Additionally, he questioned whether Torres would be able to deliver on her promises to help veterans, considering the need for congressional approval for such aid.

The sudden shift in support from the veterans’ association did not sit well with López, who described it as “ugly.” This sentiment reflects the division among the electorate, highlighting the complex dynamics at play in Guatemala’s presidential race.

