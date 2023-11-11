Guatemala Elects Reformist Candidate in Landslide Victory

Guatemala has defied expectations with the election of a reformist candidate who will soon assume the role of president. Bernardo Arévalo, a center-left, anti-corruption candidate, has emerged as the clear winner with over 20 percentage points more votes than his closest competitor. This victory, although predicted by polls, is seen as unexpected due to Arévalo’s status as a relative outsider in Guatemalan politics.

Arévalo, 64, a former diplomat and the son of the country’s first democratically elected president, surprised political observers when he secured second place in the initial round of voting against former first lady Sandra Torres. His party, Semilla, was relatively unknown just a few months ago. The success of Arévalo and Semilla challenges the power consolidation of the ruling elite, who have held sway in the country for years.

Guatemala has been plagued by human rights abuses, attacks on journalists, and the erosion of independent bodies such as prosecutors and judges. The ruling party and its allies even contested the result of the first round of the election, leading to the temporary suspension of the Semilla party. Against this backdrop, Arévalo’s victory is seen as a triumph for the people of Guatemala, as they rally together to fight against corruption.

Prior to the election, voter apathy and resignation were prevalent in a population disillusioned with widespread corruption and the country’s slide towards authoritarianism. However, this resounding win for Arévalo is being viewed as an opportunity to reverse Guatemala’s democratic decline. Analysts believe that his presidency has the potential to interrupt the backslide and reestablish democratic principles in the country.

As news of Arévalo’s victory spread, his supporters took to the streets in celebration, feeling that democracy had been successfully defended. One supporter, Paola Ardo, expressed her belief that this election outcome marked a significant milestone for Guatemala. Outgoing conservative President Alejandro Giammattei took to X, previously known as Twitter, to congratulate Arévalo on his triumph and extend an invitation for an orderly transition of power.

