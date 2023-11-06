Tensions Escalate in Guatemala as Protests Continue

Protests in Guatemala, led by supporters of President-elect Bernardo Arévalo, have entered their second week, causing tensions to rise in the country. The demonstrators are calling for the resignation of Attorney-General Consuelo Porras, whom they accuse of conspiring to obstruct Arévalo from assuming office. The president-elect had vowed to combat corruption, making his supporters even more determined to remove Porras from her position.

While the protests initially remained peaceful, they took a violent turn on Monday when masked individuals infiltrated a demonstration outside the National Palace of Culture in Guatemala City. These troublemakers vandalized property, threatened protesters and members of the press, and clashed with the police. Government officials have acknowledged that these acts of violence were perpetrated by these groups of infiltrators, and efforts are being made to identify and apprehend them.

These demonstrations have been ongoing for eight consecutive days, reflecting the dissatisfaction and frustration of Arévalo’s supporters. The suspension of his political party, Movimiento Semilla, shortly after his resounding victory in the presidential election, has been seen as an attempt to impede his swearing-in ceremony scheduled for January. Arévalo himself has denounced the party’s suspension as a “coup d’etat.”

Protesters have taken to the streets to demand the removal of Attorney-General Consuelo Porras, whom they believe is behind the efforts to bar Arévalo from assuming office. Porras has argued that Arévalo’s party was improperly registered, but critics have pointed out that her investigation only commenced after Arévalo’s strong performance in the initial election round.

The intensity of the protests has grown throughout the past week, with demonstrators blocking key roads across the country. These blockades have resulted in fuel and food shortages in certain regions and caused major highways to come to a standstill. In response to the situation, outgoing President Alejandro Giammattei urged protesters to lift the blockades, citing their illegality and the risks they pose to the lives of Guatemalans.

Giammattei also called upon Arévalo to engage in dialogue with mediators from the Organization of American States (OAS) to ensure a peaceful transition of power when the president-elect assumes office on January 14th. As tensions continue to mount, the resolution of this political impasse remains uncertain.