New Perspectives on Guatemala’s Election and Border Security

In the beautiful village of Bartolo Báten, corruption has plagued the lives of its residents for far too long. From teachers having to pay bribes to get a job at the school, to unfinished water projects and lack of access to essential medicine, the community has been suffering. Many Guatemalans have sought better opportunities by immigrating to the United States, sending back the much-needed dollars to support their families.

However, change is on the horizon. Bartolo Báten and his friends discovered a man named Bernardo Arévalo, whose promise to end corruption resonated with them deeply. Arévalo’s campaign rallies have attracted crowds of people who share the desire to make a difference in their country. If Arévalo wins the upcoming runoff election, he could potentially have a significant impact on the Biden administration’s approach to border security.

While some American politicians focus on building walls and implementing strict border policies, addressing the root causes of migration is crucial. Poverty, corruption, and violence are the driving factors behind the mass exodus of Guatemalans seeking a better life. The Biden administration recognizes this and devised a plan to allocate hundreds of millions of dollars to tackle these issues. Unfortunately, cooperation from Central American leaders has been scarce.

This is where Bernardo Arévalo stands out. He promises to be a partner to the United States in fighting corruption and working towards development. During an exclusive interview, Arévalo highlighted his intentions to root out corruption and establish a foundation for progress in Guatemala. If successful, his presidency could reshape the approach to border security and migration issues that both Guatemala and the United States face.

Rather than focusing solely on political debates and tough border policies, addressing the root causes of migration is essential. Bernardo Arévalo acknowledges this and aims to create economic opportunities and a sense of hope for Guatemalans. His father, a former democratically elected president, inspires Arévalo to carry on the legacy of progress and democracy.

Arévalo’s campaign has gained support from different generations, including younger individuals driven by social media and their aspirations for a better Guatemala. As our team followed Arévalo’s campaign across rural Guatemala, we encountered stories of unfinished infrastructure projects and inadequate access to healthcare. These firsthand experiences paint a vivid picture of the challenges faced by ordinary Guatemalan citizens.

The residents of Chiul, led by Bartolo Báten and his father, marched through the streets of Santa Cruz del Quiché, passionately chanting Arévalo’s name. They long for change in their country, free from corruption, poverty, and injustice. Arévalo’s success in gaining support from influential locals and his genuine connection with rural communities is indicative of the hope that his presidency brings.

As election day approaches, the fate of Guatemala and its relationship with the United States hangs in the balance. Will Bernardo Arévalo be the catalyst for change that Guatemala needs? Only time will tell. But one thing is certain – the outcome of this election could have far-reaching implications for both Guatemala and the Biden administration’s approach to border security.

