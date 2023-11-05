Encountering Bears: Taking Responsibility for Wildlife Safety in National Parks

Rich Mountain Road, a popular route in the Cades Cove area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, has recently been closed due to a concerning encounter between a visitor and a bear. Officials have revealed that the bear had become too comfortable with human presence and vehicles, posing potential risks to both people and the bear population in the park.

Although the visitor did sustain minor scratches in the incident, it is important to note that they were not at fault for the bear’s habituation with humans. Park rangers have assured the public that there are no plans to euthanize the bear as a result of this encounter.

The closure of Rich Mountain Road, initiated on August 5th and continuing indefinitely, is aimed at allowing the bears in the area to seek undisturbed sources of food. August presents a critical time for bears in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, as their primary food sources such as berries and acorns are not in season. Consequently, bears often approach vehicles in search of food. When food is intentionally thrown or left out for them, bears become conditioned to it, which can lead to dangerous situations and potentially aggressive behavior.

In order to ensure the safety of both visitors and local communities, the park urges individuals to take responsible steps to prevent bears from becoming habituated to human food. This includes refraining from intentionally approaching, feeding, or leaving food and trash for bears. It is vital to maintain a distance of at least 50 yards (150 feet) from bears and to use telephoto lenses when photographing them. The park recommends visiting BearWise®, an educational resource offering valuable tips on how to live and recreate responsibly in bear habitats.

In the event of bear incidents or unusual bear activity, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park can be contacted at 865-436-1230. By working together and respecting wildlife boundaries, we can create a safer environment for both visitors and the magnificent bear population in our national parks.