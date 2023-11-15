Israeli Soldiers Documenting and Sharing their Treatment of Palestinians: A Disturbing Trend

In recent times, an alarming trend has emerged among Israeli soldiers: the documentation and publication of their abuse of Palestinian detainees. These soldiers, using their own personal devices, have captured footage of themselves beating and humiliating Palestinians, and shamelessly shared these videos on their social media accounts. This phenomenon, while not entirely new, has seen a significant uptick since the Hamas attack on Israelis in October 7.

The use of smartphones and social media has made it easier for individuals to record and disseminate such content, leading to a surge in the documentation and sharing of these disturbing acts by the very people entrusted with upholding peace and security. The videos illustrate a shocking disregard for human rights and dignity, as well as a flagrant abuse of power.

It is important to note that these actions represent a fraction of the Israeli military and should not be used to generalize the behavior of all soldiers. However, their existence highlights a wider issue of the misuse of authority and the need for stricter oversight and accountability within the military.

