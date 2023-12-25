Indian Passengers Safely Return Home After Grounded Plane Incident in France

In a remarkable turn of events, a plane carrying over 300 Indian passengers has safely returned to India after experiencing a brief detention near Paris. The Airbus A340, bound for Nicaragua, was detained at Vatry airport in France following allegations of human trafficking. However, after a thorough investigation and clearance from French authorities, the plane was allowed to continue its journey.

The passengers, believed to be workers from the United Arab Emirates on their way to the United States or Canada, were questioned by French prosecutors for two days before being given approval to leave. The Indian embassy in France expressed gratitude to the French government and Vatry Airport for their cooperation and assistance in resolving the situation.

Throughout the ordeal, the passengers were accommodated at the airport, with necessary facilities such as beds, toilets, and showers being provided. It is worth noting that among the passengers were 11 unaccompanied minors, whom Paris prosecutors ensured were well taken care of during their stay.

While the incident raised concerns and briefly disrupted the passengers’ travel plans, it serves as a reminder of the vigilance and cooperation between nations in combatting illegal activities, including human trafficking. The prompt response from French authorities and the collaboration between the Indian Embassy and local teams demonstrate the commitment to ensuring the safety and welfare of all individuals involved.

