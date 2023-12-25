The Unresolved Mystery of a Grounded Plane with Indian Passengers

New Delhi:

A recent incident involving a plane detained near Paris, carrying several Indian passengers suspected of human trafficking, has taken an unexpected turn. A French court ruled on Sunday that the plane is free to leave. However, it remains uncertain whether the aircraft will return to India or continue to an unknown destination.

Here are the key facts of this intriguing story:

1. The charter plane, bound for Nicaragua, had 303 passengers, primarily Indian nationals. Among them were at least 11 unaccompanied minors. The plane was apprehended at Vatry airport when it arrived from Dubai for refueling, following an anonymous tip-off suggesting potential human trafficking.

2. Following two days of questioning by French prosecutors, the Airbus A340 has now been granted permission to depart from France. The local prefecture announced that full approval for their departure is expected today. However, no official statement has revealed the passengers’ final destination.

3. According to Francois Procureur, head of the local bar association, the passengers are expected to be flown to India. Nevertheless, Indian authorities have not yet confirmed this claim.

4. The French legal system allows for the extension of detention for foreign nationals who arrive in the country. In exceptional cases, a judge can extend detention for up to 26 days, with initial extensions granted for a period of eight days.

5. Reports indicate that the Indian passengers were likely workers in the UAE, en route to Nicaragua as part of their journey to the United States or Canada. This information was provided by a source with knowledge of the ongoing inquiry.

6. Located approximately 150 km from Paris, Vatry airport primarily serves budget airlines. The detained Airbus A340 belongs to Legend Airlines, a Romanian charter company.

7. The Paris prosecutor’s office revealed that the grounding of the plane was prompted by an anonymous tip regarding potential human trafficking among the passengers. As a result, two individuals were held for questioning by a specialized unit.

8. The Indian embassy in France has obtained consular access to the detained passengers and is actively assessing the situation. They are collaborating with the French government to ensure the welfare of the Indian nationals involved.

9. The stranded passengers have been provided with temporary accommodations at Vatry airport, including makeshift beds, access to toilets and showers, as well as meals and hot drinks. Some passengers even applied for asylum, highlighting the complexity of their circumstances.

10. A lawyer claiming to represent Legend Airlines has stated that the company believes it has committed no offense and is fully cooperating with the French authorities. They have expressed their intention to pursue legal action if charges are filed.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What was the reason for the plane’s grounding in France?

A: The plane was detained due to suspicions of human trafficking based on an anonymous tip-off.

Q: Are the Indian passengers on the plane now free to leave France?

A: Yes, a French court ruled that the plane is free to depart from France.

Q: What is the final destination for the passengers?

A: It remains unclear where the passengers will be flying to as no official statement has been released regarding their destination.

Q: What actions have been taken by Indian authorities?

A: The Indian embassy in France has obtained consular access to the passengers and is working alongside the French government to ensure the welfare of the Indian nationals involved.

Q: What measures have been taken to support the stranded passengers?

A: The stranded passengers have been provided with temporary facilities at Vatry airport, including beds, access to hygiene facilities, meals, and hot drinks.

Q: Will the Romanian charter company face legal consequences?

A: Legend Airlines, the charter company to which the detained Airbus A340 belongs, has stated its belief that it has not committed any offense. However, they have expressed their willingness to take legal action if charges are filed.

