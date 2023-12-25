Grounded Charter Jet Cleared for Departure in France

The Legend Airlines A340 plane, carrying 303 Indians on their way to Nicaragua, has finally been released from its four-day grounding at an airport in France. The aircraft was sequestered due to suspicions of human trafficking, based on an anonymous tip received during a refueling stop in Vatry.

After extensive investigations and emergency hearings, local authorities have authorized the plane to resume its journey. The majority of the stranded passengers are expected to return to India on Monday, with some remaining behind for further legal proceedings.

Among the passengers, 11 are unaccompanied minors who have been placed under special administrative care. Additionally, two individuals have been detained as part of an organized criminal group suspected of involvement in human trafficking. The investigation is ongoing.

Throughout the ordeal, the makeshift courtroom at Vatry Airport served as the stage for legal proceedings and debates regarding the proper procedures followed for the passengers’ detainment. However, the seizure order for the airliner was lifted on Sunday, allowing the passengers to be rerouted and providing a glimmer of hope to their extended travel ordeal.

The French Civil Aviation Authority is working to secure the necessary permissions for the plane to take off again, ensuring that all required formalities are in place. The goal is for the plane to be cleared for departure no later than Monday morning.

This incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing efforts to combat human trafficking, and the vigilance required to uncover and address such criminal activities. The protection of passengers and the pursuit of justice are paramount, and authorities remain committed to ensuring that all necessary measures are taken.

