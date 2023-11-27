Groom Commits Tragic Act at Wedding Reception, Shocking Thailand

A heartbreaking incident unfolded at a wedding reception in Thailand, where a decorated Thai para-athlete took the lives of his bride and four others before fatally shooting himself. The incident occurred on Saturday, and authorities have identified the perpetrator as Chaturong Suksuk, a 29-year-old silver medalist from the ASEAN Para Games.

The bride, Kanchana Pachunthuek, was shot by Chaturong during a heated argument at the wedding in northeastern Thailand. The tragic incident also claimed the lives of the bride’s mother, Kingthong Klajoho, her younger sister, Kornnipa Manato, and a wedding guest, Thong Nonkhunthod.

According to police officer Matichon Wongbaokul, Chaturong retrieved a gun from his car before opening fire on his bride and the four victims. Tragically, a guest was also hit by a stray bullet during the chaos.

The exact motive behind Chaturong’s actions remains unclear, but authorities have stated that he was intoxicated at the time of the incident. It has been reported that Chaturong legally purchased the firearm and ammunition last year.

Chaturong, who was 15 years younger than the bride, had been living with Kanchana for three years before they decided to tie the knot. Reports indicate that he was a talented swimmer, winning two silver medals in the recent 2022 ASEAN Para Games held in Indonesia and Cambodia.

Local media revealed that Chaturong had previously served as a Thai army ranger and tragically lost his right leg while on patrol. While mass shootings are rare in Thailand, the country does have a high prevalence of gun ownership.

Notably, this tragic event follows other recent instances of violence in Thailand, including a shooting at a luxury mall in Bangkok last month, where three individuals lost their lives, and a horrifying gun and knife attack at a nursery in northeast Thailand that claimed the lives of 37 children in October 2022.

Sources: BBC