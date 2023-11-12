New Insights into the Wagner Group Plane Crash: Fragments of Hand Grenades Found in Bodies

In a shocking development, Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed that fragments of hand grenades were discovered in the bodies of Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the notorious leader of the rogue Wagner Group, and two of his top deputies who perished in a plane crash. The crash, which occurred on August 23 near Russia’s Tver region, claimed the lives of all 10 individuals on board, including Prigozhin, Dmitry Utkin, the Wagner battlefield commander, and Valery Chekalov, the logistics chief.

Contrary to initial speculation that the plane was shot down on the orders of the Kremlin, Putin stated that there was no “external impact” on the aircraft. Instead, he hinted at the possibility of an accidental self-detonation of hand grenades carried by Prigozhin or someone in his entourage. The Russian president also criticized the lack of a thorough examination to determine the presence of alcohol or drugs in the victims’ blood.

The cause of the crash has been the subject of intense debate, with various theories proposed by different sources. While some US officials suggest the possibility of an onboard explosion, others have considered the idea that explosives were planted on the plane before takeoff from Moscow. Despite speculation, conclusive evidence has yet to be made public.

The Wagner Group, once a powerful force in Ukraine, played a significant role in Moscow’s triumphs on the battlefield, including the capture of Bakhmut. However, Prigozhin’s contentious relationship with Russian military leaders led to tensions, as he accused them of intentionally withholding ammunition from his mercenaries. These disagreements culminated in a brief mutiny against Moscow in June, during which Russian helicopters were downed and Russian bases were occupied. Prigozhin called off the rebellion the next day in exchange for safety guarantees.

Speculation persists that Putin may have ordered Prigozhin’s death as retribution for the uprising or to gain control of his profitable business empire. However, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has denounced such claims as false narratives propagated by the West. After the failed rebellion, the Wagner Group lost its prominence in Ukraine, and the future of Prigozhin’s vast enterprises, extending to Africa, became uncertain. Despite this, Prigozhin continued to travel freely, visiting various African countries and Belarus, causing surprise among Russia’s elite who viewed this as a sign of Putin’s weakness.

In recent developments, high-ranking Russian government and military officials have begun assimilating Wagner fighters into the Defense Ministry, dismantling Prigozhin’s business and claiming portions for themselves. Experts suggest that Putin’s strategy may be to carefully assert control over Prigozhin’s enterprises. To further demonstrate this, he appointed Andrei Troshev, a former senior Wagner commander, to lead “volunteer units” in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

It is clear that the plane crash and Prigozhin’s demise mark a significant turning point for the Wagner Group and its future role in conflicts. The discovery of hand grenade fragments in the bodies of the crash victims adds a new layer of intrigue to the already mysterious circumstances surrounding the tragedy. As investigations continue and more information surfaces, only time will reveal the full extent of the events leading up to the crash and its implications for the Wagner Group.