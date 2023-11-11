A Fresh Perspective on the Propaganda War Surrounding Israel and Hamas

Amidst the recent events in America, where extremists celebrated the heinous acts of rape and murder without being labeled as such, we find ourselves facing a propaganda war fueled by the left and amplified by the media. As Israel defends itself against the atrocities committed by Hamas, we can expect a surge of one-sided narratives being pushed both here and abroad. However, it is important to approach these narratives with a critical lens and consider the underlying facts.

The term “proportionality” will soon become a centerpiece in this propaganda war. It is used as a tool to prevent Israel from taking necessary actions to prevent such incidents from reoccurring. But what does “proportionality” really mean in the context of war? Is it about trying to be fair and equitable when one side is committing atrocities and the other side is seeking justice? In reality, the goal in war is not to be proportional, but rather to achieve victory and prevent a cycle of violence.

The left’s response to these events has been perplexing. While they call for immediate actions against perceived injustices, they conveniently turn a blind eye to the atrocities committed by Hamas. It begs the question: where are the feminists who claim to fight for women’s rights? Where are the celebrities who were vocal in supporting Black Lives Matter but remain silent when it comes to backing Israel? The silence speaks volumes, raising doubts about the true motives behind their selective outrage.

Meanwhile, universities have become breeding grounds for radical ideologies, often funded by the government. The dehumanization of Americans has reached alarming levels, where crime is seen as a form of punishment for perceived oppression. And as our cities descend into chaos and disorder, liberal-run metropolises resemble Gaza, plagued by crime and drug addiction.

The situation at the border is equally concerning. The Department of Homeland Security has apprehended 160 migrants whose names appear on the terror watch list in the fiscal year 2023 alone. Yet, the focus remains on other pressing matters like pronouns and a Green New Deal that may not address the real issues at hand. The left’s misplaced priorities and obsession with identity politics have contributed to the creation of a monster that now needs to be reckoned with.

In the midst of this propaganda war, it is important to remain skeptical and question the narratives being presented. Rather than simply accepting the one-sided accounts, we should strive for a more nuanced understanding of the complex dynamics at play. This includes recognizing the need for Israel to defend itself, just as any other nation would when faced with similar threats.

As we navigate through the misinformation and biased narratives, let us remember the importance of seeking the truth and understanding the realities on the ground. The lives at stake and the future of peaceful coexistence depend on it.

