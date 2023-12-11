The Transition to Renewable Energy Faces Challenges at COP28 Climate Summit

By [Your Name]

12/11/2023 3:30 PM EST

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The closing on a deal to end fossil fuels at the U.N. climate summit took a different turn on Monday in the United Arab Emirates. The draft proposal released by the summit organizers only suggested reducing the reliance on fossil fuels, rather than phasing them out completely. This decision has received backlash from environmental groups, the U.S., EU, and vulnerable island nations, who had hoped for a more ambitious approach to tackle climate change.

Summit president Sultan al-Jaber, who is also the CEO of the United Arab Emirates’ state-owned oil company, urged the assembled governments to remain flexible and work towards a compromise. The international community has been closely watching the summit for the past two weeks, with high expectations for meaningful action.

Outside the summit venue, protesters voiced their disappointment with the draft proposal, emphasizing their dissatisfaction by chanting “This text is inadequate.” Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore echoed these sentiments, describing COP28 as being on the verge of failure.

While the proposed text includes voluntary measures such as tripling global renewable energy capacity by 2030 and doubling energy savings, it falls short of demanding a “phase out” of fossil fuels. Instead, it suggests a commitment to “reducing both consumption and production of fossil fuels… so as to achieve net zero by, before, or around 2050.”

The omission of a fossil fuel phaseout demand has been met with disappointment by small island nations, the European Union, and environmental advocates. They view this as a betrayal of their hopes for a clear and decisive declaration that fossil fuel production must come to an end.

However, some experts see the draft proposal as a stepping stone toward transformational change. Mohamed Adow, the director of Power Shift Africa think tank, believes that the deal sets the groundwork for progress. He sees it as a compromise between nations like Saudi Arabia, which resisted any mention of fossil fuels, and more progressive nations.

Despite the ongoing negotiations, there is uncertainty about the ability to reach a quick conclusion to the talks. While the talks are officially scheduled to conclude by Tuesday, some individuals, such as the EU’s climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra, express skepticism and highlight the need for more urgency in addressing the phasing out of coal and the transition to renewable energy.

As the summit continues, the fate of the proposed agreement and the future of global efforts to combat climate change hang in the balance. The international community now waits to see if the language of the draft proposal will be strengthened to secure a stronger outcome for COP28.

FAQ

What is COP28?

COP28 refers to the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). It is an annual gathering of world leaders and delegates from nearly 200 countries to discuss and negotiate climate change policies.

What does “phase out” mean in the context of fossil fuels?

“Phase out” refers to the gradual reduction and eventual elimination of the production and use of a particular resource or technology. In the context of fossil fuels, it means transitioning away from coal, oil, and natural gas towards renewable energy sources.

What is net zero?

“Net zero” refers to achieving a balance between the amount of greenhouse gases emitted into the atmosphere and the amount removed or offset. It involves reducing emissions as much as possible and then using technologies or practices that remove or offset any remaining emissions, resulting in a net zero contribution to climate change.