Greenpeace Activists Stage Protest at UK Prime Minister’s Residence

In a bold display of opposition to the government’s decision to grant hundreds of licences for North Sea oil and gas extraction, Greenpeace activists have taken their campaign directly to the home of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The group draped the residence in black fabric and held a banner asking, “Rishi Sunak – oil profits or our future?” The photos of the protest were shared on the messaging platform X.

While the Prime Minister was due to leave for a holiday that evening, police were called to the scene to handle the situation. It is clear that Greenpeace is adamant in their message, aiming to highlight their concern over the government’s energy policy and its potential impact on the environment.

The move by Greenpeace comes at a time when the UK is striving towards reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The government has focused on promoting renewable energy, yet recent decisions to grant oil and gas licences and approve a new deep coal mine have been met with criticism from environmental campaigners.

Rishi Sunak defended his environmental record, claiming that the government has effectively reduced carbon emissions compared to other nations. However, Greenpeace and other groups argue that more needs to be done to solidify the UK’s position as a climate leader.

Public opinion reflects widespread dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of environmental issues. A recent poll revealed that 67 percent of voters believe the government is poorly managing these concerns, marking the lowest rating since tracking began in mid-2019.

The protest at the Prime Minister’s residence symbolizes a growing frustration among environmental activists who urge policymakers to prioritize the long-term sustainability of the planet over short-term gains. It serves as a powerful reminder that people are demanding stronger action to combat climate change and protect the future of the planet.