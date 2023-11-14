Europe Faces Growing Opposition to Environmental Agenda

In recent years, Europe has positioned itself as a leader in the fight against climate change, implementing policies and targets to reduce carbon emissions. However, a growing backlash, dubbed ‘greenlash,’ threatens to undermine these environmental ambitions. While the impact of this opposition has been limited so far, looming elections across Europe could put future climate and nature measures at risk.

One of the main drivers of the greenlash is the concern over the cost of green policies, particularly as citizens grapple with a cost of living crisis. For example, Germany’s ruling coalition almost broke apart over a law to phase out oil and gas heating, and in the Netherlands, plans to cut nitrogen pollution led to a surprising win for a new farmers’ protest party. Politicians are increasingly tapping into these concerns as they campaign for regional, national, and EU elections.

European Environment Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius acknowledges that the political landscape has changed since the strong support for green policies in 2019. Public opinion remains largely in favor of addressing climate change, but the more nuanced and difficult policy proposals are subject to intense political debate. As a result, it is becoming harder to pass green laws, with some EU governments resisting new emissions limits for cars and seeking to weaken pollution controls for livestock farms.

The greenlash not only poses a threat to Europe’s decarbonization efforts but also undermines its diplomatic standing and investor confidence. While Europe struggles with its green policies, the United States is offering substantial subsidies and tax breaks for green industries and technologies. This puts Europe at risk of falling behind countries like India and China, who are making significant progress in these areas.

To maintain credibility and support, European politicians must address the concerns of citizens and businesses. The transition to a green economy must be seen as just and inclusive, with support available for those most affected by the changes. Failure to do so has already propelled right-wing populist parties to second place in Dutch and German polls. Crafting a strong green industrial policy is also crucial to ensuring economic opportunities and job creation.

Europe’s green policies still enjoy more credibility than those in the United States. However, the region must navigate the challenges of the greenlash to protect its environmental achievements and economic future. By addressing concerns, ensuring a just transition, and promoting green industries, Europe can maintain its leadership role in fighting climate change.

Source: Reuters