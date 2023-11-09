The Vulnerability of Greenland’s Glaciers: A Looming Crisis

A groundbreaking study has revealed that Greenland’s northern glaciers, once believed to be stable, are facing a moment of great uncertainty. As the ocean temperatures rise, the ice shelves that protect these glaciers are rapidly deteriorating, which has catastrophic implications for potential sea level rise. The consequences of these findings, published in Nature Communications, could be dire.

Ice shelves, essentially floating ice barriers, play a critical role in holding back glaciers on land and slowing down the overall ice loss. However, as they weaken and melt, larger quantities of land-based ice are able to enter the ocean, contributing to rising sea levels. The study examined eight ice shelves supporting glaciers in northern Greenland, collectively capable of raising sea levels by up to 2.1 meters (nearly 7 feet) if they were to collapse completely.

Romain Millan, a glaciologist involved in the study, emphasized the significance of these glaciers, describing them as Greenland’s largest and most important ice formations. While other parts of Greenland experienced mass loss starting in the 1980s and 1990s, the glaciers in northern Greenland remained relatively stable. However, this stability has recently been shattered.

Through an extensive analysis using satellite imagery, climate models, and on-the-ground measurements, the researchers discovered a significant and widespread increase in ice shelf losses. Since 1978, northern Greenland’s ice shelves have already lost more than 35% of their volume. The study demonstrates that three ice shelves have completely collapsed since the early 2000s, while the remaining five are currently melting and destabilizing nearby glaciers. This unprecedented weakening trend reveals previously unknown vulnerabilities in Greenland’s northern region.

The main driver behind this accelerated ice loss is basal melting, which occurs when warm ocean currents melt the ice from beneath. Data from the study highlighted a close correlation between the rise in ocean temperatures and the increase in basal melting rates starting in the early 2000s. As the ice shelves continue to melt, the grounding lines of glaciers—the point where the ice separates from the ground and begins to float—are retreating. This retreat signifies a loss of stability and prompts a greater flow of ice into the ocean.

The consequences of this ongoing scenario are concerning. If ocean temperatures continue to rise, the ice shelves may become permanently weakened and potentially collapse, resulting in significant contributions to global sea level rise from Greenland’s ice sheet. Over the span of 2006 to 2018, the melting of Greenland’s ice sheet alone accounted for more than 17% of observed sea level rise.

While it is challenging to predict the exact timeline for such a collapse, the study emphasizes the swift changes observed since the early 2000s. After the Zachariæ Isstrøm glacier’s ice shelf collapsed in 2003, the discharge of ice into the ocean doubled. Researchers, including Millan, witnessed the chaotic transformation during their visits in 2016 and 2017, describing an alarming scene of tabular icebergs.

Mitigating this crisis requires urgent global action to reduce planet-heating emissions. The study calls for continued monitoring to deepen our understanding of the complex processes involved in basal melting and its potential impact on sea level rise. Furthermore, it emphasizes the importance of these findings for informing future practices in Antarctica and the fate of larger ice shelves.

The vulnerability of Greenland’s glaciers demands immediate attention as we confront the escalating consequences of climate change. If left unaddressed, the destabilization of Greenland’s northern ice shelves could lead to an irreversible and devastating rise in sea levels, impacting coastal communities worldwide.