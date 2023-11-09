Greenlandic Women Demand Justice for Coerced Birth Control

A group of 67 Greenlandic women, many of whom were as young as 12 at the time, are seeking justice for being fitted with contraceptive coils without their consent or knowledge. These women, who were among the 4,500 affected between 1966 and 1970, are planning to sue the Danish state for what they describe as a violation of their human rights. Their aim is to attain compensation of 300,000 Danish kroner (£35,000) from the government.

The consequences of this coerced birth control have had a lasting impact on the lives of these women. While some were able to conceive and have children, many others discovered that they were unable to do so. Naja Lyberth, a psychologist and women’s activist who was the first woman to come forward about this issue six years ago, emphasized that the actions of Danish doctors constituted a form of sterilization. The lack of adequate aftercare further exacerbated the physical suffering that these women endured.

Although Lyberth publicly shared her story, it took several years for the scandal to become widely known in Denmark. However, the release of a podcast series by the Danish public broadcaster shed light on the issue and brought it political attention. In response to mounting pressure, earlier this year, an impartial investigation was launched by the Danish state and Naalakkersuisut, the Greenlandic government, to examine the contraceptive coil case and other pregnancy prevention practices carried out in Greenland between 1960 and 1991.

Unfortunately, this investigation is not expected to conclude until May 2025. While the women advocating for justice understand the need for a comprehensive investigation, they express frustration at the prolonged timeline. Waiting for compensation prolongs their suffering and denies them the closure they seek. Lyberth insists that the violation of their human rights needs to be acknowledged and amends made without further delay.

Recognizing their suffering and providing compensation would be a significant step towards healing for these women. It is paramount that the medical profession prioritizes the health and well-being of individuals and ensures their rights are respected. Coercive practices have no place in a society committed to equality and bodily autonomy. The women affected by this injustice are determined to fight for justice, and if necessary, take their case to court to hold the responsible parties accountable.