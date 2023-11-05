Women in Greenland Seek Justice for Involuntary Birth Control Campaign

A group of women in Greenland has taken legal action against Denmark, seeking compensation for an involuntary birth control campaign implemented in the 1960s. With an official investigation not expected to conclude until 2025, the women, some of whom are in their 70s and 80s, are demanding compensation now.

The scandal came to light when records revealed that between 1966 and 1970, thousands of intrauterine devices were implanted in women and girls as young as 13, without their knowledge or consent. The revelation sparked outrage, exposing a grave violation of both the law and human rights.

Although the Danish and Greenland governments have formed a research team to investigate the extent of the cases and the decision-making process behind the campaign, the affected women are determined to seek justice without further delay. Their lawyer, Mads Pramming, confirms that they are each demanding 300,000 Danish crowns ($42,380) in compensation.

While the investigation proceeds, the women argue that the passage of time should not diminish their right to compensation. Prompt action is necessary, given that some of the victims are elderly and justice has been delayed for far too long.

Greenland, once a Danish colony, is now a semi-sovereign territory of Denmark. However, allegations of misconduct by Danish authorities towards the people of Greenland have surfaced in recent years. This incident is not an isolated case, as Denmark had previously apologized for a 1950s experiment involving children from Greenland.

As the women in Greenland press for justice, it is crucial that their voices are heard and their rights are upheld. The pursuit of compensation serves not only as a form of redress for the victims but also as a reminder that such involuntary campaigns should never be allowed to occur again. The delivery of justice in this case will send a powerful message about the importance of respecting individual autonomy and human rights.